FG Advocates Revival Of Abandoned Potteries

Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Dr. Kayode Fayemi; Technical Adviser to the Minister, Mr. Linus Adie; Minister of State for Mines and Steel Development, Hon Abubakar Bawa Bwari; President, Dajo Pottery Centre, Mr. Levi Yakubu; and Benue State Com

Government has advised that pottery centers that had been lying idle across the country over the years should be resuscitated to boost job creation and employment.

The Minister for Mines and Steel Development, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, who was on a nation-wide tour of mineral mining sites, stated this in Makurdi on Thursday when he visited Dajo Pottery Center with the Minister of State, Hon. Abubakar Bawa Bwari.

Dr. Fayemi said he was impressed with the quality and variety of products of the company and invited its president, Mr. Levi Yakubu, to deploy his vast experience in reviving the abandoned pottery centers and establish new ones in the country.

“We are impressed by what we have seen, but you must expand beyond this rudimentary level and establish pottery making centers across the country where there are clay deposits”, he advised.

The President of Dajo Pottery, Mr. Levi Yakubu, expressed delight at government’s attention on the made -in-Nigeria and local content drive. He solicited government intervention to enable the center upscale its capacity which at present he said could not meet local demand.

He said the centre had trained over 300 applicants adding that with the abundance of high quality clay occurring in almost every part of the country, there is a huge resource for jobs and wealth creation waiting to be exploited. The center, according to Mr. Yakubu, would be willing to train applicants who would like to make a career in the pottery industry.