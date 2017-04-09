Discharged Cases Of Corruption In Nigeria: My Word For Gloaters

You as a patriotic citizen must be more concerned about the negative effects of their looting on the economy... and not gloat over what appears to be intentional prosecution bungling of the cases presumably after palms have been greased!

I as a normal being am more worried about the hunger in the land...a direct consequence of unbridled corruption!

Note that I have not exonerated any one. Neither have I gloated over any unsavory victory!

Yet, people like you may similarly see nothing wrong in our thieving Senate...under the pretext of legislative independence.

What exactly do you personally stand to gain from this release of criminals from the clutches of justice.

In case you don't know, inexplicable wealth qualifies at least as circumstantial evidence... especially when you factor in desperate rants by some of the accused judges that Chibuike Amaechi paid them nocturnal visits to pervert justice.... the element of the BVN readily showing up people who cannot account for their fortunes thus compelling them to keep huge cash in sewers and water tanks.

You might as well put up same argument of yours if those cash sums are found in their bank accounts! Inability to account for riches cannot be ignored by security apparatuses in any sane society!

It cannot by any modicum of reasoning, have been the intendment of the drafters of the law that criminals would be facilitated to escape justice. Every law has its letters and its spirit!

And such offenses are even viewed as threatening the very security of the state when they singularly or aggregately cause the large majority if the citizenry to suffer!

It is not a question of some blind adherence to legal principles.

Technicalities at the expense of jurisprudence makes nonsense of the law...

Dr Tosin Akindele