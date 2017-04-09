Gov. Ganduje Rules Out Out-Of-Court Settlement With Non-Health Workers On Salary Cut

Kano state governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has announced that his administration would not opt for negotiated settlement with non-medical workers, who dragged the government before a court, regarding the slashing of their salaries.

He argued that since it was not the state government that instituted legal proceedings against the purportedly aggrieved workers, it had no business succumbing to out-of-court settlement.

The governor, who made this assertion while responding to a speech by the National President, Medical and Health Workers of Nigeria, Comrade Biobelomoye Joy Josiah during a courtesy visit in Kano, explained that the decision to regularize the salaries of non-professional workers in the health sector, in line with what obtains in the mainstream Civil Service, was done in good faith.

“Since they are not doctors or medical and health workers, and indeed they do not belong to your association, we said they should get what they rightfully deserve, to enable us save money to meet competing demands, in light of the present recession”, the governor emphasized.

He maintained that in most states, paying non-profession cadre of workers in the health sector at par with professionals is no longer feasible, thus there was no reason why Kano should be an exception.

Dr. Ganduje who stressed commitment towards promoting the welfare of workers said already plans have been finalized for the take-off of the state Contributory Health Care Scheme.

He also said billions of Naira are being spent in constructing health infrastructure and provision of hospital equipment, while huge amount of money is being spent in renovating health institutions in the state such as the School of Health Technology, Bebeji, School of Nursing Madobi and the School of Hygiene, Kano.

“Very soon, we are going to inaugurate 1, 000 Sanitation Vanguards who will be going round our homes to inspect the hygienic conditions, as part of our resolve to prevent the spread of diseases and ensure healthier environment , while Mr. President had agreed to commission our two completed mega hospitals at Giginyu and Zoo road”, the governor added.

Earlier, the National President, Medical and Health Workers of Nigeria, Comrade Biobelomoye Joy Josiah, who doubles as the President, Joint Health Sector Union of Nigeria, told the governor that executives of his association are in Kano to attend the 40th session of Tertiary Health Institutions National Consultative Forum Meeting.

While expressing appreciation to the governor for intervening and resolving workers crisis at Dala Orthopedic Hospital, Kano he appealed to the governor to settle amicable with non-professionals in the health sector in Kano, who are in court challenging the downward review of their salary by the state government.

“The fact that you are paying salaries duly and you have recruited about 2,700 health professionals in recent times, is very commendable and worthy of emulation by other governors in the country”, he said.