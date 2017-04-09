Group Tasks Elected Urhobo Lawmakers On Transparency

A group, under the aegis of Urhobo Summit Group, has tasked elected representatives from area at both state and federal levels to be more accountable to the people by frequently giving them a scorecard of their activities that have attracted development to Urhobo land.

Rising from the second in the series of its “OJA KONA” Summits at the week, the group, whose lecture topic was titled “Unity and Accountability of elected Urhobo representatives” also canvassed for the upliftment of Urhobo nation which has found herself at the back seat of socio economic and political development, even in spite of its significant contribution to national development in the past five to six decades of the nation’s existence.

The Urhobo summit, a non-political organisation, equally bemoaned the lack of accountability by Urhobo Law in the area of giving feedback to the people, charging them to give constantly telling their constituents what they are doing and also acting as a bridge between government and them.

In his welcome remarks to the gathering that included traditional rulers, government functionaries elected political leaders, academia as well as stakeholders of Urhobo extraction, the group’s president, Professor Victor Jike bemoaned the dearth of federal infrastructure in urhobo land and called for urgent steps to redress the injustice being experienced by sapele residents, who, is spite of being host to the Ogorode power station, which services the National Grid have no electricity supply for it.

Other speakers at the event which include former Finance and Economic Planning Commissioner in the Uduaghan administration, Olorogun Kenneth Okpara, Dr Godwin Ogbegor of Delta State University Abraka and Omiragwa Henry Diejamaoh were unanimous in their view that the teeming youths of Urhobo land should be empowered so as not to be hired by the antics of desperate politicians who, use them during electioneering campaign for electoral violence and thereafter dump them after achieving their political aims.

They also advocated for skills acquisition and capacity building for youths, urging elected Urhobo representatives at both state and federal levels to chart the way forward and do the needful by proposing development models.