Delta Government Will Continue To Partner With Actors --- Ukah 

Delta State Commissioner for Information, Mr Patrick Ukah, has assured the Actors Guild of Nigeria, Delta State chapter, of the state government’s partnership and support in promoting the activities of the Guild.

Mr Ukah gave the assurance when the Actors paid him a courtesy visit in his office in Asaba.

The Information Commissioner stated that the roles of members of the Actors Guild of Nigeria as opinion moulder in the society cannot be overemphasized, adding that by their plays they can make or mar the society, even as he called on them to be more diligent in bettering the society through their works.

He urged them to promote the good virtues of our society as opposed to the fetish approach that pervades the industry, saying that the outside world judge the country by what they watch through the movies.

Mr Ukah tasked them to give back to the society by providing content that promote government policies and programmes to the state media houses, even as he challenged them to be more proactive in the pursuit of government assistance.

He further enjoined them to synergize with Deltans who operate on the national and international levels to bring a meaningful transformation to the state, just as he urged them to come up with ideas that are in line with the state government SMART Agenda.

Speaking earlier, the State Chairman of the Guild, Comrade Alex Ovie Idu, while thanking the Governor, Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, the for peace and security in the state which has enabled movie makers to see Delta State as a haven, said that in a week, more than 5000 artistes visit the state for one programme or the other.

He appealed to the state government to provide them with a land where the Guild can build its office in the state in addition to the provision of a bus.

Comrade Idu promised that the Guild will partner, cooperate and work with the state government to train youths in the art of film making so as to assist the government in actualizing the SMART Agenda mantra of the present administration.