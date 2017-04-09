Police arraign driver for crashing DSP's van, killing sergeant

The Osun State Police Command has arraigned a 30-year old driver, Taiwo Azeez before an Osogbo Magistrate Court for allegedly damaging the van of the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) and causing the death of a sergeant.

Police prosecutor, Joshua Oladoye briefed the court that on the 1st of April, 2017 at Gbodofon area, Osogbo, the accused person drove his Mazda Bus in a manner dangerous to the public and damaged one Almera car of one DSP Akinpelu Oyekunle attached to zone xi, Osogbo.

He said that the reckless driving of the accused person also caused the death of one sergeant Olofintuyi Iyabo attached to Ondo State Police command.

He explained that the offences committed are contrary to and punishable under section 18(1) of RTR Cap 113, volume 5, Law of Osun State of Nigeria, 2003 and section 27 of RTR Cap 115, volume 6, Law of Osun State of Nigeria, 2003.

He added that the offences are also contrary to and punishable under section 18(1) of RTR Cap 115, volume 6, Law of Osun State of Nigeria, 2003 and section 21(b) of RTR Cap 115, volume 6, Law of Osun State of Nigeria, 2003.

In his plea, the accused pleaded not guilty and explained that the death of Iyabo wasn't intentional.

"It was actually the police's van that collided with my bus from the back and the late police woman was thrown out of the van in the process.

"She fell inside a nearby river and was dead before she could be rescued. Please temper justice with mercy as what happened wasn't my fault."

His counsel, Barrister Wole Omotosho also prayed the court to grant the accused person bail as the offences were bailable and not intended.

In her ruling, Magistrate Adenike Olowolagba granted the accused person the bail of 2 million naira with two sureties in like sum and adjourned the case till May 25, 2017.