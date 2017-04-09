Photos: Union Bank Celebrates Somkhele Idhalama, Kene Rapu, Lola Masha, Mfon Ekpo, Others At The Leading Ladies Africa 100 Women Gala

Union Bank, one of Nigeria’s longest standing and innovative banks, celebrated the top 100 most inspiring women at the Leading Ladies Africa 100 Women Gala, at an event held at The Wheatbaker Hotel on March 30, 2017.

The award ceremony themed 'Celebrating Leadership Impact and Diversity, was held to reward women at the forefront of innovation and change with the intent to inspire a new wave of Nigerian leaders, change makers, and entrepreneurs.

In its third edition, the Leading Ladies Africa 100 honourees include Abimbola Alale, CEO, NIGCOMSAT; Amina Mohammed, former Minister of Environment; Achenyo Idachaba, CEO, MitiMeth; Lola Masha, Country Manager, OLX Nigeria; Somkhele Idhalama; Mfon Ekpo, CEO, Discovery Centre; Titi Oyinsan, Founder, IAMDYNAMITE Network; Kene Rapu, Creative Director, Kene Rapu Designs; Ijeoma Ndukwe, CEO, Bubez Foods, and others.

The event was a platform for Union bank to celebrate women who have contributed to the growth of their respective industries as it celebrates its centenary anniversary.

Find photos below.