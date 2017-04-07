Hongxing Steel Company Expresses Faith in Nigeria

One of the leading steel manufacturing companies in West Africa, the Hongxing Steel Company Limited, with head office in Amuwo Odofin, Lagos State, has renewed its faith in the future of Nigeria, saying the country has the potential to become a leading world economy in the next few years.

According to Mr. Andy Lu, Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Inner Galaxy Group, of which Hongxing is a subsidiary, despite the country’s current challenges, it has the in-built resilience, not only to survive but also to come out stronger.

Mr. Lu made the remarks recently in his address at an event in Lagos in honour of the staff of the company who had put in long years of service and those who excelled in their various departments at the end of 2016.

Mr. Lu said that “all countries that are currently prosperous, at one time or another, passed through trying times.” According to him, “ Nigeria of today is at a stage that China was just a few years ago. China was able to overcome those challenges and is today the world’s second largest economy”. He therefore encouraged Nigerians to remain steadfast and focus on building a strong nation.

He also pointed out that his company, the Inner Galaxy Group was positive about Nigeria’s future and that was why the company was building the largest steel factory in West Africa in their complex located in Abia State.