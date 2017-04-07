If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

7 April 2017

Achievers University honours Fayemi

By Yinka Oyebode

The Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Dr Kayode Fayemi, will on Saturday receive a honourary doctorate degree of the Achievers University, Owo, Ondo State.

According to a statement by the University, the honour is in recognition of the Minister’s outstanding contributions to scholarship and to the socio-economic development of the country.

The event would hold during the University’s fifth convocation ceremony billed for Saturday, April 8th, 2017, at the Trinity Auditorium, Achievers University’s permanent site, Owo, Ondo State.

Signed
Olayinka Oyebode
Special Assistant (Media) to the Minister.


