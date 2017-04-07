Sex Toys: Good or Evil?

Dealers of sex toys rake in billions of dollars every year. Their products are so diversified and today are available in every part of the world. Now, it looks like this business of artificially or technologically satisfying sexual desires is in vogue. The single, married, old, young today patronize sex toy shops and the manufactures, wisely too, are steadily churning out more alluring and sophisticated ones. It seems like there will be no end to their innovative ingenuity to inventing these new instruments of sexual pleasure. Today some of these toys act and behave exactly like opposite sex partners in the act. True. But here, we want to look at the origin, intentions and effects of these toys on the users, especially the spiritual and psychological implications.

Sex toys are not new. They have a long history that started with the use of carved objects that represented the penis. The ancient Roman, Greek, Chinese, Asian, Indian had these objects carved out of stones, iron, gold, wood and other materials that were used to drive masturbation. Some of them (like the Greek) also had worship of sex gods and goddesses were these objects are displayed, used and other sexual immoral acts were extensively promoted, including sex with demons and spirits. So, we can rightly say that the foundation of sex toys was that of the desire for ‘unlimited’ pleasure and the worship of demonic gods. This invention metamorphosed into other objects and in the 20th century we saw the first electric vibrator invented. Since then, it has been a deluge of these manual and later sophisticated instruments of sexual pleasure. Some of them winking and talking! Wow!

Now, is sex toy in the original plan of God? And since sexual relationship is a physical, emotional and spiritual connection, does it have any spiritual and emotional side effect?? First, sex toys were not in the original plan of God. The word of God made it clear the God made them a man and a woman to relate, satisfy themselves and procreate. Everything we will need to sexually satisfy our partners have been put in place. Yes. But Satan introduced this (like all other sexual sins: homosexuality, anal sex, lesbianism, sex with demons, masturbation, etc) to corrupt and divert man’s obedience to God’s word and wish. The bible said that those who crave for this kind of pleasure outside the will of God are dead. True. Walking corpses! Not all pleasurable practices are permitted. We must seek to please God before our own pleasure. Yes, God wants us to enjoy life, but it must be within the limits of His divine intentions and provisions. Sex toys were invented by demons and are totally against the word of God and the spiritual well-being of man.

Using these instruments, masturbation and all other forms of sexual immorality as we earlier mentioned automatically opens one up to demonic possessions. You cannot use these toys without contacting the spirits behind them. It is not possible. Every sex toy and sexual immorality has a demonic spirit behind it. And this is why it is always very difficult to leave such acts or be free from bondage while practicing them. Will they ever tell you their encounters with those sex demons that visit them regularly in their dreams, and also those strange happenings around them, especially in their relationships?? When next you are tempted to indulge in this remember to see the demon standing behind that toy. We will elaborate more on this later. God bless!

