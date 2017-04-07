The Night Is A Broken Nun
The night is a broken nun
Sobbing for the late noon
The old night seeks a son
To sing in the blazing sun
To sun each ray is as loan
For the moon to pay alone
To priest home is like pew
A dawn venerates the dew
To mountains is the stand
Sustained by grand strand
To celebrate a potent cock
Bottle lets go of a firm cork
Pen is as the cultured maid
As perfect virtue fully made
When the butcher seeks ink
There is more to art to think
LIGHT ONE
The sky in her peaceful disposition
Is like the bride with a full mane
Riding upon the bridal trains
To boost her bare beauty
Upon the call of duty
Celebrating purity
Like moonlight
Party night
Knight
Light
One