The night is a broken nun

Sobbing for the late noon

The old night seeks a son

To sing in the blazing sun

To sun each ray is as loan

For the moon to pay alone

To priest home is like pew

A dawn venerates the dew

To mountains is the stand

Sustained by grand strand

To celebrate a potent cock

Bottle lets go of a firm cork

Pen is as the cultured maid

As perfect virtue fully made

When the butcher seeks ink

There is more to art to think

LIGHT ONE

The sky in her peaceful disposition

Is like the bride with a full mane

Riding upon the bridal trains

To boost her bare beauty

Upon the call of duty

Celebrating purity

Like moonlight

Party night

Knight

Light

One