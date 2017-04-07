Man gets 3 years jail term for stealing from corp members

An Osogbo Magistrate Court presided over by Chief Magistrate Sodamade Falilat has sentenced a 30 years old man, Adeshina Olajide to 3 years imprisonment.

Olajide was arraigned by the Osun State Police Command on 28th of December, 2016 for breaking into house of two corp members and stealing some valuable property worth N302,000.

The police prosecutor, Mr. Fagboyinbo Abiodun told the court then that Olajide on 10th of November, 2016 at Ofatedo, Osogbo broke into the house of two Corp members, Nweze Chibuzo Charles and Chidera Austin Uzomaa with intent to commit felony.

He said that the accused person stole Iphone 6 plus valued N195,000, cash sum of N4,000, Nokia 3310 valued N3,000, FCMB ATM card, UBA ATM card, Fidelity bank ATM card and a brown bag valued N3,000 properties of Nweze Chibuzo"

Abiodun added the accused person also stole one Tecno phone valued N15,000, Ophthalmoscope machine valued N80,000, cash sum of N2,000, Stanbic ATM card and Fidelity ATM card properties of Chidera Austin Uzomaa.

He explained that the offences committed by Olajide contravened section 411(1) and section 383 of the Criminal Code Cap. 34, volume II, Laws of Osun State of Nigeria, 2002.

Olajide however pleaded not guilty to the four count charges levelled against him then and was granted bail but after being in prison for some months and still unable to perfect his bail, Olajide changed his plea to guilty.

In her judgment at the court on Thursday, Chief magistrate Sodamade said the convict is guilty of the four count charges levelled against him and sentenced him to 3 years in prison with a fine option of N25,000.