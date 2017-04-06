Don’t Use The Ongoing Unemployed Database For 2019 Election - Dwan Urges FG

A group known as the Democratic Writers Association of Nigeria (DWAN) under the National leadership of Mr. Wole Adedoyin during their national executive meeting which took place at their National Secretariat in Osogbo yesterday urged the Federal Government to use the ongoing database registration to provide jobs and security for the unemployed citizens in the country.

This call is sequel to an information received from a reliable source that the Federal Government is planning to use the ongoing database registration for the 2019 election. But we hope that President Muhammadu Buhari will never do such undemocratic act that will jeopardise the progress of the country the Mr. Wole Adedoyin hinted.

The group however praised President Muhammadu Buhari for his vision and forsight in provinding jobs and security for unemployed graduates in the country.