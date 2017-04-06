Fayose Clandestinely Destroying The PDP, Adewale Insists

Chairman, Lagos State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Otunba Segun Adewale has reassured the party leaders and members of his commitment and loyalty to the party not minding his distractors including the Ekiti state governor, Ayodele Fayose.

In a press release made available to our correspondent, Adewale denied any relationship with the All Progressive Congress (APC) as a political party or any of its leaders including former Ekiti state Governor Kayode Fayemi.

“My attention has been brought to a spurious claim in a fainted publication (Wazobia Reporters), purporting that I, Otunba Segun Adewale (Aeroland) is plotting to unseat the governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, in order to install former governor, Kayode Fayemi, by 'bribing' Supreme Court judges with a N150 million.

Ordinarily, I would not have dignified such porous reasoning feigned as publication with a response, as the entire public can verify or vouch that I will never partake in questionable conducts, more else, engage in what is not only against the Nigerian constitution but foully against humanity.

May I again dismiss abundantly the claims in the said publication, which are not only entirely false, but show the writers lack sense to even think as human beings. It shows clearly the editor needs proper tutelage on the profession.

Contrary to the fictitious publication, which was carved in a vendetta scheme against me for rightly exposing Governor Fayose on his romance with All Progressives Congress (APC) leadership, I must emphasize that I do not know Kayode Fayemi nor have I met him.

More so, it betrays any sensible logic that I will pay my way into the APC to contest a senatorial seat as false claimed in the fainted publication, considering the hardship brought on Nigerians by the party.”

According to him, he has been a party faithful since 2007. "I joined the PDP since 2007 and I have remained faithful to our party's ideologies. In 2011, I contested the Federal House of Representative seat, despite winning grassroots support, the result was manipulated but I remain a committed party man.

"Again in 2015, I contested Lagos West Senatorial seat, won in 7 out of the 10 LGAs for the PDP. Again those that are bent on subverting the will of the people manipulated the whole process yet I remained resolute. In all these, I had the option of bowing to those that made Fayemi but I refused without any apology.

"I am an unrepentant believer in the ideology of the PDP especially under the current leadership of Senator Ali Modu Sheriff as the National Chairman. I refused to leave the party when it was very easy to do so as an unrecognized member. It is therefore laughable, incredible and ridiculous when I read Governor Fayose's sponsored news report insinuating that I am involved with the APC undemocratic plot to remove him from office. Governor Fayose should rather face real governance in Ekiti and stop playing childish politics".

In addition, Adewale accused Governor Fayose of being afraid of his own shadow and living on the assumption that others are as unfaithful to the Party as himself. He said the Governor is desperately seeking to evade explaining his unholy relationship with the leadership of the APC in the southwest.

"Is it not worrisome that a Governor and leader in our party speak from both sides of the mouth on issues that relate to the ruling party? At one point, the Governor Fayose is busy abusing the President Muhammadu Buhari, alleging former Governor Fayemi of corruption but at the same time praising Asiwaju Bola Tinubu who was instrumental to the election of both men into office at every opportunity."

Adewale insisted that the PDP in the southwest must be returned to the people where it truly belongs just as the National Chairman; Senator Ali Modu Sherrif has saved the party from its enemies at the national level. “It is an aberration for a sitting PDP governor of a state, Ayodele Fayose, to be acting a mole in a party that got him into office, a glaring case of biting the fingers that fed him".

"His open romances with leaders of the ruling party like Governor Rauf Aregbesola of Osun, visiting Governor Akeredolu of Ondo and praising Asiwaju Bola Tinubu are major discouragements that dampen the morale of our members. A supposed leader of our party in the southwest but sells out on values and proposition of our party for his selfish personal interests. Whoever dares stand against his attempt to destroy the party is immediately under the attack of his propaganda machinery to the detriment of the party”.

The Ekiti state born successful businessman and a known philanthropist said it is within his right to aspire to any political position including the highest position in Ekiti state on the platform of the PDP. "I will answer the call of my people when the time is ripe notwithstanding the ongoing efforts by my detractors. Governor Fayose and his lost sheep cannot stop the will of God and good people of Ekiti state."