Court Orders Efcc To Unfreeze Patience Jonathan’s $5.9m Account

BEVERLY HILLS, April 06, (THEWILL) – A Federal High Court sitting in Lagos on Thursday ordered the Economic And Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, to unfreeze the account of Nigeria’s former first lady, Dame Patience Jonathan.

One of the accounts in Dame Jonathan’s name contained $5.9m and was frozen by the Justice Mojisola Olatoregun-led court in December 2016, following an application for an interim injunction by the EFCC that the accounts be frozen.

The anti-graft agency had in an affidavit deposed to by one of its operatives, Abdulahi Tukur, told the judge that suspected proceeds of crime were retained in the accounts and urged the judge to urgently freeze the accounts pending the conclusion of its investigations.

While giving reasons as to why it ordered that the accounts be frozen, the court explained that it was on the ground that the money is suspected to be proceeds of crime.