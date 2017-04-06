VCs must now be professional managers, says former UI VC

The former vice Chancellor of the University of Ibadan (UI), Professor Olufemi Adebisi Bamiro has said that universities' vice chancellors must also be professional managers.

Professor Bamiro said this while delivering a lecture titled "Making A World-Class University" at the 6th convocation lecture of the University of Osun State (UNIOSUN) which took place at the school's main campus in Osogbo on Wednesday.

Bamiro explained that institutions' VC must not just perform administrative functions but also managerial functions because of the nation's current economy.

He noted that one of the requirements for making a world-class university is for the institution to be able to manage its resources creatively.

He said the other attributes of a world-class university include highly qualified faculty, quality teaching, excellence in research, instability of government among others.

He explained that despite the challenge of transforming into a world-class university, an institution should still strive to improve its rank and output.

He however commended the VC of the UNIOSUN, Prof Labode Popoola for the academic transformation of the school just few months after he assumed the mantle of leadership.

His words," The nation's situation calls for managerialism. But you cannot manage if you cannot measure. So Institutions must also assess its teaching. Institutions must think globally without losing sight of their national and local environments.

"Ranking is highly important for universities. Institutions must work on the development and implementation of a strategic plan to be world-class.

"I however laud Prof. Popoola whose selfless and exemplary leadership with integrity is gradually moving UNIOSUN towards the dream of its founding fathers.

"I wish the VC wisdom as he continues to provide strategic and transparent leadership in line with the university's vision."will