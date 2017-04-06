Fire Guts Kano Airport

BEVERLY HILLS, April 05, (THEWILL) – There was a fire outbreak at the Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano state, on Wednesday morning.

THEWILL gathered that the incident occurred at the aviation fuel station of the airport at around 7:30am .

There was tension as thick smokes filled the air while Firefighters were alerted and they rushed to the scene to contain the situation.

The firefighters succeeded in putting out the fire after battling with it for over 30 minutes but two technicians sustained injuries while trying to contain the fire.

Officials at the airport have refused to speak about the incident.