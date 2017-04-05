Buhari launches Ergp, Vows To Make Nigeria A Producing Nation

SAN FRANCISCO, April 05, (THEWILL) – President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday reiterated the resolve of his administration to return Nigerian to a producing nation.

He stated this at the inauguration of the Nigeria Economic Recovery and Growth Plan, ERGP, 2017-2020, shortly before the commencement of this week’s Federal Executive Council, FEC, meeting.

“We are determined to change Nigeria from a consumer nation to a producing nation,” the President said.

He expressed optimism that the plan will have a positive effect on the country, and appealed to Nigerians to monitor the implementation of the document.

Among those who attended the programme were the Senate President, Bukola Saraki; the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara; and the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, John Odigie-Oyegun

Others are the Chairman of the Nigerian Governors Forum, Abdulaziz Yari; Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, who were all joined by members of FEC.

Earlier, in an address of welcome, the Minister of Budget and National Planning, Udo Udoma said that the initiative was in line with the change agenda of the government to revive the ailing economy.

“This is therefore a fulfillment to re-invigorate the economy,” he pointed out.

Saraki, Dogara and Yari, in their separate remarks, lauded the initiative, even as they charged the federal government to implement the programme.