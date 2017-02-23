Saraki Earns N254,000 Monthly As Governor But Made N77m Deposits In Two Days – Witness

BEVERLY HILLS, February 23, (THEWILL) – The Head of the Intelligence Unit of the Code of Conduct Bureau, CCB, Mr Samuel Madojemu, has claimed that the Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki, deposited N77million in his account in August 2007.

He added that as of the time when the N77m cash lodgment was made on August 12, 2007, Saraki's monthly salary as governor was N254,412.25.

Madojemu testified on Thursday as the third prosecution witness in the ongoing trial of Saraki before the Code of Conduct Tribunal, CCT, on an 18-count charge of false assets declaration.

Saraki was governor of Kwara state between 2003 and 2011.