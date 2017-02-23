Indigenous Chapel Inaugurates Credentials Committee

Ahead of March 10th 2017 elections to usher in a new dispensation of leaders, a 3-man Credentials Committee has been set up by the Indigenous Newspaper and Magazine Chapel (INMC), of the Delta State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists NUJ, to conduct elections into the various elective offices of the chapel.

The Credentials Committee is headed by, Comrade Ben Ogbogo while Ese Adagbra and December Gboru will serve as the secretary and member respectively.

Inaugurating the Committee at the INMC secretariat in Asaba, the Chapel Chairman, Comrade Spence Friday Idighri, said the terms of reference includes; screening of aspirants and as well as conducting a free, fair and credible elections that would be acceptable to all stakeholders.

He charged them to be impartial and live above board in the discharge of the sensitive assignment entrusted to them.

Responding on behalf of the INMC Credentials Committee, the Chairman Comrade Ben Ogbogo promised that the committee would discharge its duties without fear or favour.

He also promised that the committee would work in line with the terms of reference given to members in other to conduct an election that would not only be the pride of the chapel but the entire NUJ, Delta State Council.

Meanwhile, the chairman of the Credentials Committee, Comrade Ogbogo has enjoined interested members wishing to pick nomination forms to do so, adding that other activities such as screening of applicants, pasting of names of successful applicants would all take place on Friday the 10th of March, 2017, the scheduled date of the elections.