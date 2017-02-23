225 Internally Displaced Persons and Widows of Fallen Heros Trained...

225 Internally Displaced Persons and widows of Nigerian Army have been trained in lucrative skills among which 20 participants were trained in Catering, 75 in Cosmetics, 23 in Cosmetology, 21 in Paint and POP making, while 16 received training in Generator repairs.

Others include five participants trained in Galvanizing, 18 in Knitting, 10 in Tie and Dye, 20 in interior decoration and 17 in got trained in Beads making.

Mrs. Umma Kalsum Tukur Buratai, National President Nigerian Army Officers Wives Association (NAOWA) disclosed this in her address at the occasion of Commissioning of 7 DIV NAOWA Nursery School and Graduation Ceremony of NAOWA Empowerment Initiative for Internally Displaced Persons in Maiduguri.

She Congratulated the NAOWA President 7 Div Chapter, Mrs. Apolonia Ezugwu and all members in the Division for a remarkable achievement that has taken place inthe implementation of the projects.

Mrs. Umma Kalsum Tukur Buratai described education as life-long pursuit of the youth to meet future challenges stressing that together the positive change shall be success adding that the students will acquire a broad knowledge base to understand contemporary issues and be informed and responsible citizens either a sense of National and global identity.

The National President of NAOWA said that under her leadership, her association has been in the forefront of providing quality education and takes the lead in promoting child education while at the same time upholding it's fine tradition of charity outreach to the needy in society.

She said the idea to train the IDPs in numerous skills was conceived out of her deeply rooted desire to address some of the challenges faced by the displaced from their home town, farmlands, markets places of grazing, place of work and most importantly their homes.

Mrs. Emma Kalsum Buratai also said that it is her hope and confidence that if the initiative is effectively utilized , it will go a long way in helping the rejuvenate the economy and boost commercial activities in the rural communities.

She pledged that NAOWA will continue to do it's best and ensure that the empowerment initiative is sustained with emphasis on women and youths to address some of the barriers to the realization of our economic potentials and called on well meaning Nigerians and corporate bodies to always assist the displaced persons and less privileged in skills oriented programmes.

Earlier the President of NAOWA 7 DIVISION Chapter, Barr Mrs. Apolonia Ezugwu had said that the commissioning ceremony had been made possible because the Military had drastically reduced the activities of the Book Hiram Terrorists and enforced normalcy to Maiduguri in line with mandate of Operation Lafiya Dole and paid glowing tribute to soldiers in the Theatre.

She praised the leadership qualities of Lt. Gen Tukur Buratai Chief of Army Staff and the Theatre Commander Operation Lafiya Dole for their assistance and equally appreciated Hajiya Nana Kashim Shettima the wife of Borno State Governor for gracing the occasion.