THE MOURNING MOUNTAINS

THE MOURNING MOUNTAINSBeautiful Poems by Adeola Ikuomola
We roared like a bleeding beach
And diminished as drowning dunes
Wild waves testified against our shores
Like clouds crawling across the dead wharves
We met mourning mountains
And toured the turbulent timbers
Fury factorised floating flood forests
Like clay in potters' vocational court of vale
They cultured various adventures
Their families featured furry feathers
Our turn was the thorns' tabulated tours
In the weeping wagons' wailing wayfaring
Their foxes fixed in dark boxes
Electrocuted our electoral elegance
They loped and lopped off our lashes
Like the sea surfers strangulating the pulpils
Our currency crawled clockwise
And our breasts far from breakfast
With our goofed granaries' gowned grains
Elegy embraced extraordinary empowerment
The moon in her coquettish sail
Seduced the disintegrating seawaves
Recalling the glorious days of our harbour
When our treasury flaunted our mannish moor
DOWN
Down the barn the dawn is born
Like an egg newly laid lonely it lays
Her rays pave the way for cold to wail
Like the floods harvesting the frozen frogs
Down the drum the dews drown
Like the wrecks in the ocean floor
Her ripples rend clouds in thousands
Like crickets flying from burning baskets
Down the drains the dates dance
Like the reeds roaring in the winds
Their hours caught upon distant towers
Like baby stars circumcised by superscars
Down the dunes the ducks debrief
Like old rays summoned by horizon
Their fate tucked in an amphibious faith
Like the heartaches of the seaborne cargoes
Down December the drums boom
Like thunder dancing in dark clouds
Their banquet bleached by the blinders
Like moonlight borne by the angelic stars
THE DAY
The day has opened her door
For petals and sepals to prevail
Even when the fields wake up dull
For powers and purity they all travail
The day has sung her hymn
To bees' and butterflies' delight
Even when their refrain they hum
Sadness and sorrows seek serial flight
The day has paid light price
From the Eastern Central Bank
The brilliant sky her pointed prize
For nursing the world within her tank
The day has claimed her right
From the golden throne of grace
The eloquent rhymes poets to write
The lyrical tune of wisdom theirs to trace
LET THE CLOUDS DESCEND
Let the clouds descend
On the grassy sandbags
Let their echoes ascend
Like thunderborn brags
Let dark clouds descend
On the dew-borne docks
Let their features depend
On the tunes of the cocks
Let sighted skies address
Their mail to higher seas
Let their features redress
For the bright eyes to see
Let weeping skies rejoice
At the seat of the rainbow
And let his coloured voice
Reign in the wet mainbow
Lions roar in their domains
And waves woo our shores
The patented truth remains
The medicine for our sores
AND I HAVE COME
A ghost came
Walking tall all night
It was sluggish and deadly
Like the venomous serpentine souls
An owl came
Casting spells on night
It was both wild and weird
Like the broken borders of the seas
A beast came
Weaving woes for night
It was the scariest of sights
Like nuclear weapon's mushrooms
And I have come
Searching for the night
To embrace the darkdocked world
With the scarcest arms of moonlighters
A NEW YEAR IS BORN
A new year is born
Like rays from the East
Her earthly gown is worn
Like crowns bidden to a feast
A new year is born
Like sound nightingales
To recycle the world by turn
Like the tsunami generated gales
A new year is born
Like love at first sight
Blowing her transfixed horn
Like the complex duplex on site
A new year is born
To a polarised gallery
There welve candles burn
To illuminate our meagre salary
A new year is born
Like the waves of the sea
And a twelve-medal race to run
Blind-walking blood and sweat to tea
THE BREEZE
The unfriendly breeze
In her wandering costume
Seeks the soul of men to freeze
To perpetuate her corrosive custom
Her burden is enormous
Multiple cargoes hers to bear
Like a serpent brutally venomous
Distributing a multilayered cold fear
In her crude surgeries
Oceans of blood she spills
In her metaphysical drudgeries
She dispenses life threatening pills
The embattled breeze
Crashes before the storms
Applying her appealing greese
To the roaring waves' wailing atoms
The bleeding breeze
Captured in an allien cave
With predicaments on increase
Seeks her dominant domain to save
With her pains so grave
Like death's perishing wages
And with no spice for the brave
Her fate hangs on memorial pages
THE WAVES ROARED WITH BLEEDING FOOLS
The waves groaned for bleeding fools
And staggered like the turbulent souls
The distant skies wept on white wools
Like weak clay contending with holes
The waves cited their turbulent books
Like the migrant birds' terminal flight
Recalling the rite of the solemn cooks
Demonising the vapours' secret plight
The waves ailed over the funny bones
Like the flood flunged from high peak
Their heartaches are eternally airborne
With the tongues of hell daily to speak
The waves paid the rains with wonder
Pursuing peace with the ancient clouds
Twilight was veiled casting light under
In sympathy with the shivering crowds
The waves are sea's disintegrated gyres
Galloping upon some recalcitrant cattle
With war sold out to the Kings of Tyres
Their consciousness breeds cobra battle
And the waves in their dread-made suits
Lured the introverted ink out of the pens
At falsehoods the sharpened truth shoots
Leaving the pan grappling with late hens
THE MOONLIGHT GREW TENSE
The moonlight grew tense
Over the abandoned fence
Urging the baby in her colt
To summon maternity to court
To the world she was a marvel
Like the judge's vocal gavel
Learning from a worker bee
Forever sweet she sought to be
The moonlight was a star
Distanced from dark scar
Her glory is a masterpiece
The flagship of world peace
Her sheets covered the skies
Like love dispensed in styles
Within her ever-dazzling silk
She nursed the world born sick
ECHOES FROM THE SKIES
Following his contagious clap
Thunder settled on sea's lap
Then the turbulent cloud
Sourced a sky so loud
I staggered home late
My cat reigned on a plate
Opening a fish book to read
The fleshy ingredients of bread
The flood hosted the brick wall
To share the pains within all
She administered drugs
Sitting on the rugs
The sun was a lass
Fixing her eyes in class
Her face the fleeing rain tore
Like the ancient rags in the store
The atmosphere was a wild fowl
With the eyes of an angry owl
Hawking hate in an old cart
As supercargo of war art
The sky was battle ranch
And cold war as the branch
With the world slain in the east
Predicament voted supreme beast
PEACE IS PUT UP FOR SALE
Thick smokes heap flames on fire
Like sunrays circumcised by dew
Nuclear war demotes from power
What social ethics stooped to pew
Dark mushrooms are ruined mates
Crushed under the weight of flaws
Having breached their mortal rates
Sold their life-jackets to war floors
The golden peace is put up for sale
As our defence and annual budgets
To the tunes of death the youth sail
Parents mourn infants with gadgets
Against peace shall not war prevail
Nor love ruined in the hateful gyres
Blind warmongers defectively avail
Our liver tags to swift funeral pyres
TWIN ILLS WRESTLING IN A PAIL
Sharp rays smiled on the mice
Buried within the smoking ice
Like all shadows bowed down
Substantial dimensions to own
With the twilight's dowry paid
And the bats dispensing an aid
For twin ills wrestling in a pail
Flesh and blood are done to ail
Darkness paged the night a lair
For terrorists floating in the air
Every dewdrop is a call for fire
For crude hearts drowned in ire
Their inner chambers fully shut
As the blood generated hate-hut
Sorely their lot in hell men brag
Like the stormborne ancient rag
The faces of men ruined a smile
As the whirlwind wooing a mile
The ray of life has them to spew
Like souls cast off heaven's pew
From the contrary view of a lass
Milking seven horses and an ass
Civil warfare is rag in Latin box
And the sewage from a dying ox
Orphans mock the trigger's click
Infantry losses is a venom to lick
Fleeing the sharp blades of thorn
To kiss an unicorn's blazing horn
THE ECHOES OF DOMESTIC HOME PAGE
The storm charged at murdering
Stammered in her vicious valves
And the wind in her murmuring
Blew away her territorial halves
On the bitter and hasty missions
Inherent in hate and wickedness
They ruined atmospheric visions
Exposing the seas' wretchedness
The climatic dichotomy yawned
Like the pride of lions in danger
As victorious days fully dawned
The atmosphere soiled her anger
The echo of domestic homepage
Sailed through the emerging scar
Here peace died at emotional age
Seeking resurrection as superstar
Squatting on the infallible proofs
Contending the soured cup of tea
Rocks drowned all thatched roofs
Like the remains of the Dead Sea
Bright clouds are floating rubbers
Circumcising conflicting marrows
To prosecute the highway robbers
As the last lawful dragnet narrows
Refilled dams sink laboratory tanks
Outsmarting the flooded peer peace
On full wings of valedictory thanks
As skies arrayed their capital pieces
IT IS A MIGHT TO WRITE RIGHT
The stars wept all night
And dedicated the tears
To thirsty morning rays
Weighing the pure faith
East deboned the beasts
With her glittering jaws
Wings in a cycling gyre
Hail fogs valuing valeys
All flowers bathing nude
Upon beauty-bearing day
Read the colourful scrolls
To enlighten the raw bees
From the loudest mooing
Hinged on swift neighing
For the beautiful chirping
And lakedocked mouring
It is a might to write right
With inspiration as a mate
When gee grounds garden
Gardeners gather together
THE WAR WAGES WE EARN
The waves honoured the skies with panic
And graced the sea with royal turbulence
Peace lost her maternal bearings offshore
Like the crudely circumcised bridegroom
Two clowns crowned with medium frown
Ruined the stages with poor performances
The graded guests deigned for life to reign
As sunlight and rainfall battled in the skies
Pandemonium was an oaf tracking his loaf
Baked by those ravenously vicious wolves
Encapsulated in the hate embedded in date
Harbouring our wigs in demonic handbags
Peace has lost his pieces to the burnt barns
As the granary floors reigned in cold ashes
Dark clouds emptied their bowels for flood
To lighten the weighty war wages we wear
THE WEEDS ARE WEEPING
The weeds are weeping
And the canoes are crying
The kingfishers watch in vain
For the scarcest of the fins and scales
The trees are wailing
And the fruits are bleeding
The fruit-eating birds hover in vain
For the juiciest of the seeds and fibers
The world is sleeping
And the life-wires are snoring
The life-saving wind blows in vain
For candidates for mourning morticians
The skies are mourning
And the oceans are sneezing
The fire-spitting clouds travail in vain
In the thunderstorms eagles weave wonders
THE FIRST COCKCROW
That is the first cockcrow
Sounding like a thunder clap
Hunmmm, that is yet another one
Sounding like a double barrelled gun
That is a hunter's headlamp
Beaming like the bright moonlight
Hark. More and more have emerged
Like seawaves in a roaring competition
Boom, boom, boomboom
Silence mourns her innocence
Furious fear grips the atmosphere
Monkeys dropped down the treetops
The skeletal hunters smiled
Like the baby rays in the skies
They bent double to caryy the cargoes
But the solid cargoes would not let them go
LOOKING FORWARD
Wings in their solemnly networked flights
Examined the celebratory mountain peaks
For sunbathing prayer points and partners
To showcase their dependence on Divinity
Like the wrecks resting on the ocean floor
Eagles hightened their supreme dominance
Diving, zooming and floating like balloons
They auctioned the skies to caution the seas
With the thickest clouds the choice chariots
To flight-separate the chaff from the wheats
Monkeys were heard pounding amen, amen
From the temple of the underrated branches
With the confirmatory echoes from seabeds
Like whirlwind sweeping the market square
To devalue the hard currency's merchantries
From the rusty spires of ancient monuments
To a dusty domain for modern masquerades
Wrinkled thoughts celebrated their victories
Like firmly fortified fallasies of foul forests
There ghostly gardeners grin to grade grace
The gentle breeze entertained with whispers
Breaking the curses of vanity on deaf drums
Like the knotted hearts of peal against peace
Domiciled in hearts laden with valued vanity
Caught in the laudatory laboratory's lavatory
COME ALONG
Wild warlords in adversarial advertorials
Plowed the dizzying day with sickle cells
Like the fractured rays in a proven shock
Seeking medications from the angry dew
With huge giants feeding on invertebrates
In the similitude of the castrated vampires
Peace seeks audience with the safest souls
With pure love and harmony in their beats
Atmospheric defence budgets brew blood
Like a truthfully famous farmland treatise
The youth thread the grave's gapped teeth
Like spiders sweating at their thread mills
Pathologically, the moon bleeds for a man
Like the waves wailing for their mysteries
The sun and the stars saw our tall miseries
And sought permission to weep in vestries
Horror of hatred and weeds of wickedness
Conjoined in the turbulence of war medals
Encapsulated in our extraterritorial injuries
Threaten to ruin the rays of our earthly sun
WHY?
why are the dewdrops so few
and no heaven lovers in the pew
the deadly silence in the pulpit
points souls the way to hell
why is truth in the trough
and brotherhood airborne
the tender touches are gone
in the chariots of twilight
why are the pens yawning
and the blank pages sighing
tongues are sealed together
burying echoes in the throat
why are the wings so scarce
and the skies looking desolate
the migrant season is lonely
where are the feathermasters
why are the stars sighing
and the moon mourning
darkness espouses the world
to the ruins of the late sunrays
DREADFULNESS
Dreadfulness embraced the skies
Like the ghosts' trade free zones
Hyperflu floored the sneezing air
Like shadows sleeping on waterbed
Fears hovered in celebratory chains
Darkness swallowed the swallows
Owls examine the snoring fowls
Like kites dissecting the wind
Pindrop was like a kettledrum
In the black garment churches
Nightmare invaded dreamsquares
Like light-objects detested winds
Conflicting eerie voices reigned
Like the full moonlight at night
We sought the brilliant sunrays
To dryclean our fear-laden cloaks
LIONS AND TIGERS EMERGE
It is time for children to flee home
To suck at their mothers' breasts
The travailing thunderclouds
Bleed across the skyway
Lions and tigers emerge
With hunger in their throats
Fresh flesh like theirs they seek
To justify their carnivorous colours
It is time for children to flee abroad
To hide in the clefts of twin rocks
For the blood thirsty vampires
Are loosed upon the roofs
Death and danger abound
In the borderless atmopheres
Life and safety they seek to sedate
Like the sheep bound for the slaughter
It is time for children to flee to church
And hide under the holiness temples
Grace and truth abound in them
To bran their hearts with love
Greed and selfishness pravail
Over those selfseeking high priests
The widows and the orphans as a unit
They ride upon like blazing horses of fire
OUR BLADDERS DEVELOP A LEAK
Our galaxies are in earthly fetters
Like our blood keyed into the oil boom
Our identities in sorrowful letters
Interred our pulpils in sockets of doom
We travailed in electoral pangs
And chose the ballots and not the bullets
The ballot boxes gave us gangs
To issue our dividends to crippled pullets
Little by little, and hips by hips
The sun creeeped out of the eastern tower
With dead shadows on our lips
As the accounting agents of a stolen power
To their vanity we are the laundry
Relaying their savagery to the highest peak
To their pestilense we are sundry
For their leaking bladders our head the pick
Their hammer brands us the anvil
To celebrate their pounding in our temples
Their excesses we refused to envil
To purge our conscience of their impurities
They deride us at the sound of ten
Like the swine arrayed in a white filament
We prevail at the dawns of the pen
Like the reigning moonlight's soft ligament
CAUGHT IN THE ACT
The hasty tones
Like the hailstones
Came like the quick wing
On which the eagles delight to swing
Caught in the act
Like cargoes in a pact
The sun is found on the tray
Rising from the Eastern sky to stray
The hostile bark
Like the redemptive ark
Sounded like a treated trailer
To ward off the invading armed railer
The words I hear
Are cargoes in my ear
Like the solo hand of a twig
Crowning my head with a big wig
Lice are as small
As the drunk in the mall
And the last line on life's page
Awaiting the spectacles of old age
ACTION
The twiggy rays of the sun
Queried my light shy pupils
Like the hunger lubricated lion
Hacking down a delicate giraffe
The encycling distant scene
Only the inmost eyes can see
With the power and might within
Dug up the depth of consciousness
In the ward of thought I roam
Distanced from fleeting realities
Like ships drifting in the high sea
Mortality sows and reaps pure vanity
I recall the sea's nightly gale
And the hymn of the nightingale
And away from the terminal flowers
Before the Great God my head lowers
RECAP MY SOUL
The souls of men have been swept
By sins for which repentant ones wept
Even the hosts of hell underline the grace
The Christ's sacrificial death avails our race
With the declaration of God's glory
Echoed by elements of nature in a lory
An eternity encapsulated in sparkling gold
Recaps the uneditably scripted sermon of old
The Scripture as a lamp burning bright
Unveils in all eternity my blood-born right
Sorely, for my salvation Christ came to plead
Urging me into his heart my soul his angels lead
Before the court of heaven earthmen bend
Before the divine power that eludes mortal end
The thought of God generates unspeakably cold fears
Sounding like the assembly of talking drums in the ears
MODELLING SUN, MOON AND STARS
The modelling moonlight in due glory
Alliterated oxymorons hyperbolically
Like the pure pullet in the royal pallet
Editing the sharpened rays of the sun
With her dew-soaked innocent wings
To reason with the winds in the skies
Like the drops of tear born to the sea
To commiserate with the wailing gills
The modelling baby stars in the nests
Anchored similies abreast metaphors
Like currents with the shore aid boxes
To rebrand for their turbulent inflights
As raw materials mourning in the mill
Echoing the sobbing shores' minerals
Opened the wanderer's wailing waves
Multitudes of murmuring monuments
The modelling sunrays in coated trays
Born with cords beaded with folk song
Like a life-branded soul pained to sing
The old songs nightingales have sung
The songs the green trees boldly sang
The creeping seas born for the singing
As the pens staked for creative writing
Clamour in the light of day for glamour
INSPIRATION AND PERSPIRATION
Inspiration rides on the horses of perspiration
Daily the celebrated heights he seeks to attain
Like the tender-hearted dews of the mornings
With the soothing sounds of weapons of love
Enduing the moon with attainable light beams
The souls saturated with the rhyhmic stanzas
Command standing ovation like the governors
With the refreshing murmurs of proven brooks
As the breath of sages lives in the living pages
To renew the strength of the petals and sepals
Inspiration pulls off her gloves to fight for man
With the blazing sword of wisdom she prevails
Like the provoked lions on provocative parade
Swirling like whirlwind to crashland on objects
With thunder pounding his turbulent headpans
As the cargoes of love-logo in the ethereal sky
Echo the deepened rhyme of the lively spheres
The rustling grass and the murmuring streams
Strike the souls of men with their sharp spears
Like eagles drydocking the thunderstorms' raft
ODE TO MY LATE POEMS
You were dear to my bowel
As the moon is to the night
And dearer to my heartbeat
As the dew of the morning
I prized your blazing gospel
From the pulpit of harmony
And the beauty hungry pew
Right-clicks my breastplate
Time's and season's duster
Bemoans her eternal failure
To pluck your fresh gardens
Embedded in my breadfruits
Even in the pool of the night
Where nightmarish wagons
Wail and lament deafeningly
Your executed echo prevails
But your siblings comfort me
As rhymes' and rhythms' arks
Subdue my flood of hot tears
Like shores to the sore waves
THE BURNING BARRELS BLAZED AT THE NIGHTS
The burning barrels blazed at the nights
Like lightning dancing on the cloudy sky
The burnished nights were like wild fires
Showcasing the mortal ruins and terrors
Fiery tongues of fires exchanged embers
Disintegrating the integrated households
Lost within the brewery of lustful powers
More and more of fleshy blood they suck
Fresh organs they wore as full cardigans
Plucking the babies from their towerbeds
To downsize the polens and their ovaries
Like wax retreating from a rampaging fire
The dormitories nursed infant cemeteries
And the gyres of pyres paraded the ashes
To impregnate the innocent-looking urns
With the anciently trademarked body bags
The earth is bleeding for vicious earthmen
As the light of brotherhood lost her beams
The weird nations in pursuit of supremacy
Danced blindly into the palace of darkness
LOVE IS MUSICAL
Sunrays as plain fortyards
Across the cold courtyards
Seducing, charming sights
To domesticate tasty sites
Huge laughter of love rings
As the heart of purity sings
Pure rhythm of the spheres
Strikes the heart as spears
The sky showcases beauty
As the eagles assume duty
As miser embedded money
Like working bees to honey
To score the evening bread
As a cruel lion-borne dread
Avarice raided their pockets
Like two hollows in sockets
Moonlight keeps treasuries
As gain-segregated usuries
Stars send mourning doves
To weep over lighted stoves
THE HUGE BEAMS OF THE ELEPHANT
The dark clouds flounted their weight
Like tale-bearers laced with foul story
On the mountain an eagle had to wait
Circumcising the sky's highest storey
Waves celebrated the seas with a roar
Like the storms kicking the wild crowd
As leaves endowed with wings to soar
Seek equal right with the distant cloud
There is grassroot agitation to be free
From the huge beams of the elephant
Like the moonlight buried upon a tree
Even to the valleys it remains relevant
Even when twilight held the light tight
With sanity firmly drowned in her arm
The heavenminded believers pay tithe
As contributions to missionaries' farm
The harsh ray relaxed and faded away
As stirring strings of panicked parents
When the noise of children holds sway
Compelling emotions to bear torrrents
The moon in soft state of incumbency
Presiding upon the atmospheric juries
Powered professionalism in residency
In High Priests treating turbined furies
THE SUNKEN-EYED ECONOMY
The sunken-eyed economy
In the paled pail of the season
Beckons to the setting sunrays
For the soured juice from the jungle
Scarcity nestled in the bowl
Born and breasted in austerity
Doted with coated woeful tears
Like the graded emotional distress
The vultures skip holidays
Like the ferocious seawaves
Casting their venom on shores
From one maternity to all paternities
The firms and farms are dead
No mourner and mortician seen
The potbellies packaged our livers
Like the grandest gang of scoundrels
With workers and hawkers gone
And millets divorced the grey mills
The grounded granaries in cobwebs
Cherish their sharply sorrowful crowns
And the ruminant mammals
Wandered as rain-gauged clouds
lIn their fragile flesh and blood banks
Offered ribcages for sale to save a soul
The doubly drunken deities
Recycling our cycles of bondage
Celebrated the counsel of scorpions
To thread and distribute our bodybags
VENOMOUS VERSION OF THE VERSE
The venomous version of the verse
Floats like vapour and falls as mud
Dining and wining the blank drunks
As the crown of glory pegged down
Transparency for the thought tunes
Like rare rumbling and thunder peal
Breached the veil in earthlings' eyes
Like the clouds weeping in the skies
The flowers arrayed like royal brides
Their trains like rare blazing touches
Edited the consciousness of readers
For the day of the elements of poetry
Poetry is the borderless nation state
Where world walls wear worthy wigs
Like the clusters of executive grapes
Measuring the inaccuracy of crowns
THE FLOWERS
The flowers are budding brides
beautifully beaded by bees for buttery bidders
And the butterflies podding the pollens
ecumenically sealed in a patented faith
The sun is brooding in the dewy nest
of scars to hatch the stars for the moon
Like the thoughts of Love and Light
breeding Peace on altar of Harmony.
The flashing seas on their flashy chariors
Liquidated the liquidity of aquatic silence
The birds of prey had their power,
strength and might environmentally
employed and doubly deployed
Eagles recycle their strength in the thunder clouds
and examine the lice-infested dreadlocks
of the mourning mountains
Chanting birds tongue-tied the atmosphere
like spell-bearing spears blazing
in the blessed heart of the silent night
Like the octopus' knotted rebellious meal
The plantains by the fountains
maintained the mountainous curtains
The fashionable flowers unfolded
their bountful beauty before
the bundles of bouncing butterflies
The sun burned like a blazing fire,
indeed, like the monstrous wildfires
breeding tears, woes and lamentation
upon the enthusiastic embers and sad ashes
The seawaves in their battlements
obeyed the halls and breast-baked the walls
The crickets lost their sockets in the baskets
Like the spidery clouds suspended
in the hanging handbags in the resourcefully
democratic republic of the confused skies
The curious city sited on duplicity
with its distant domes drapped in dupery
cautiously courts the cycling clouds
like the concubines crying and cuddling
the doomed discounts of their dirty deals.
The refreshful rains returned to enrich the river basins
Like the elbows on the potter's wheel thinking the clays
into the pot of perfection. The river banks shall return
like an empire without a whistled umpire
The rags and the wings carpeted the distant skies
Like the whirlwinds waking the wino out of barrels
Undermining the rugged rugs and the wildest wigs
Like documentary dogs wagging their infantry tails
The high seas were sighted double-crisis-crawling
Like the wildly contentious village women brawling
The evening rays found their explosive expression
in the hallowed colorant embedded in visual artists
Like the colourful rainbows drycleaning the skies
Mammoth darkness shoulders the brighest of light
To pluck the sharpest of the denominational rays
From the thighbones of the liver-laundering skies
To resuscitate the day's daily dying bridal valleys
Like dim figures in the night's distateful dormitory
Contracting and expanding, beating and beating
Beating like those joyfully tuned organs of babies
MEASURING ELEPHANTS WITH ANTS' TAPES
With her placatory arrows
The sun hunted cold sorrows
On a drunken pillion passenger
Hovers hatred perpetuated danger
The waters struck the neck
As a deadly bang on the deck
Sighting a poet doubling to write
It is the grace of an eternal birthright
Coins demise, misers flee
On the chariot of a dying flea
To twilight darkness is certified
With the light it is eternally satisfied
The ray in the beam's boat
Is arguably beneficial to both
Unlike the fashion-tempered apes
Measuring elephants with ants' tapes
The angry man's quick alley
Is the ravening wolf in the valley
With the high tensions augumented
Domestic doom doggedly documented
The wind enunerated rumours
Documenting storms as humours
The seas in their bond of comicalities
Wave-acted upon drunkards' radicalities
The priests were awake to pray
To redeem the soul tagged as prey
With the nightmares tied hands down
Dewy dawn sat down in her green gown
The sun rays nurse loose bowels
Like the dews dancing on the towels
Caught with the most demanding yawn
The sick shadows lay loosely on the lawn
LETTER IS AN ARK
Soft winds coupled songbirds in my ear
With the celestial hymns angels to hear
From the hearts born of the bride of old
The softest songs race the graded gold
The cheerful souls sold out to the mead
Lyrically brighten up the lonely meadow
Like an extraordinary easternmost wind
Whispering through the darkest window
The stable sea is a bulldog without a tail
Licking the saliva of a tale-bearing tailor
Like virgin ships put up for a maiden sail
Awaiting a globally-castrated feud sailor
To the truth-seeking soul, letter is an ark
On the slippery skyway upbringing a lark
Within the world born with the dead to ail
Literature is the grandest slam life to hail
The transparent mysteries as sage to age
Play nude like childen on the unread page
For life jacket is but a candidate in the urn
Where there is no flame from letter to turn
MY LOST POEMS
Where can I reembrace you
On the colums of the caves
Or on the hearts of the hills
On the ribcages of the rocks
Or on the mountains' marks
Mortality snapped you away
Your exit is a provocative act
It slapped inspiration on me
With measured perspiration
Like storms rousing the sea
WILD MOUNTAINS IN MOTION
Wild mountains in motion
In their communal commotion
The waves for selfish promotion
Desecrate the virtue of locomotion
The brawny evening frown
Cultures the weak sky brown
Like the vanity bound little town
Caged by the raves of a wild clown
We are stockpiled in argons
Unitary bread speaks jargons
The wild crowns invoke dragons
Their vultures cycle death wagons
LIGHT ROARS IN THE DARKNESS
Light roars in the darkness
As he circumcises the upright
Embracing him for his brilliance
To purify his masculine monument
Lighter in a glittering gown
Desecrates the thick darkness
Like the contentious concubines
Thundering for marital qualifications
Flowers shoulder the light
To pluck the colourful pollens
From the liver-laundering clouds
To resuscitate the valuable visionaries
Beauty graces the garden
Like the flare of the lonely sun
Plucking grooms from the pockets
To double-deck us in the bridal trains
Love sparkles like diamond
The blazing light is my delight
In the world of diverse kind of litters
My choice remains the lightborne letters
I FELT THE ARMS OF MY MOTHER
I had drawn a beautiful tent
At the numbers of one to ten
And drew on a coloured card
The picture of a colourful car
I had carried a drum of paint
And felt all my fingers in pain
I sat down on the lonely seat
Sobbing for the bleeding sea
Heavy waves roared like trains
Moving madly under the rains
I remembered my wheat bread
And my lessons I had not read
I breezed home for my tea cup
That I had to take climbing up
Oh! It crashed onto the ground
Its pieces spread moon-round
I burst into the bitterest of tears
That crawled down into my ears
Yes! I felt the arms of my mother
Embracing my head like no other
THE SUN RAYS CRAWL ON THE SKY
The sun rays crawl on the sky
With fears and doubts at heart
From under their airy facecaps
The clouds clap for the lighters
The sun rays stretch like wires
Like the windy and fiery troops
In their celebratory commotion
Central figures grace the street
The sun rays are sharp arrows
Swimming in the blood stream
Upon a black wagon they reign
Like the moon in branded stars
The sun rays x-ray the universe
Like migrant birds' pilgrimmage
Networking the composite sites
Like sealing the zeal of the seas
The sun rays wear ancient rags
In their quest for love at twilight
Taking a terminal flight in plight
Keeps the beam terminally light
The sun rays weep like the seas
Sorrow looms over the dark lairs
Like the ghosts gracing the days
Within the hours for the warlords
DARK NIGHT
Dark, dark, what a thick night
Keeping light in her sackbags
Crawling like the bleeding sea
To celebrate the shores' sores
Hark, hark, what a dark night
Breeding fears into our hearts
Cracking coconut on our head
To demonstrate her wickedness
Hursh, hursh, what a dead night
Singing ancient dirgies sweetly
Wooing life out of the safe haven
Depopulate the courageous ones
THE WIND COMMANDED THE FIRE
The wind commanded the fire
Like the waves sent forth for hire
Lightning upgraded the aerial wire
Like the whirlwind committed to tyre
The wind beamed the basing
For the embers caught up gazing
Deaths and decay emerged grazing
Maternity was paged in sulfuric blazing
The wind from dark, cold hell
Called souls upon a dambed bell
In the remotest recess of the old well
The damned spirits he booked for dwell
The wind in his scorching tower
Seeks and reveals a powdery power
Like the lamplight blazing in a bower
Sending darkness off like lighted flower
TOWER BELLS RANG
Tower bells rang
And the pulpils ran
More bells were rung
For their teachers to run
Three birds sing
Far away from sin
The skies have sung
To welcome the new sun
Twin wings beat
As the red beaks eat
Will they still be beaten
When they all have eaten?
Swift feathers pray
Under the friendly ray
Into our hearts they stray
Like the sun in a golden tray
The birds have gone
And we together as one
Have pure lessons to learn
As the life the red beaks earn
THE WINGS IN THE WINDS
The wings in the winds
Firmly rooted in the airways
Walking on the mountain peaks
Swimming in the pregnant clouds
The bloodless eagles
Soaring abreast airy routes
Wild wings on the whirlwinds
The even feathers for all weathers
The myriads of mysteries
Purely pregnant maid in flight
Multinationals kick in your womb
Continents tick in your maternal heart
The mammoth house wife
Groaning and roaring in gains
Wheeled into the birth controllers
Your multiple deliveries flood the war
CAUGHT ON THE FLOORS
Caught on the floors of rhythmicities
The sea pounded his cowherd chest
Like thunder playing the rainy piano
To sooth the birth pangs of the skies
Like dewdrops espoused to the seas
Huge hounds bayed along bare bays
For hundreds of hunters hunting egg
Torrents of tears tagged on a carrion
Like the superstars ringing the moon
To dismiss the vanquished darkness
The infantry rains wept and leapt out
Of the conflicting wombs of the skies
Like the eagles surfing in dark clouds
To colour-circumcise the kit-rainbow
Sealed for the bleeding pilgrim's staff
Of rhythmicities caught on soft floors
Eloquent perfume purifies moon light
For a caring flame undressing candle
To unveil love to pure consciousness
In the secretive chambers for our arts
THE SETACEOUS SEA
The setaceous sea
As whiskers' baker
Soars for all to see
Raw circuit breaker
The clouds he pulls
For the natural sins
The depths of pools
His hideous scenes
From his tonal pews
Hot sermons prevail
Upon his hard views
The eardrums travail
The measured striker
For his foes he reigns
Like the crazy cracker
Feasting on soft reins
His casket-borne mats
Echo his illfired powers
Warning the wiser cats
Like the blazing towers
Kick the earth in styles
Within the heart of love
To ascend to the skies
On the wings of a dove
FOUL PENS VIOLATE THE FOUNTAIN PENS
The sobbing rays are crawling out
As dangerous damage to decency
Stings the soul like wild scorpions
In the depths of broad nerve pains
The recorded miseries of the night
And the mysteries of the darkness
Superimpose on the bloody hearts
The network of audible heartbreak
The sweeping dews are crying out
Scrouging through the soberly tins
And picking fruits in seedy gardens
Like the flowery girls gracing fields
The laminated dulcimers of the day
Encapsulated in the lips of the wino
Gallop like the midnight crewed fire
For their truth-ringed thunderstorm
Sunrays muddle up the moonlights
Like the swines wining in the mires
Falsehood prevails as truth travails
Foul pens violate the fountain pens
THE MOON IN HER TINY STARRY TOWN
The moon in her tiny starry town
With a sad and disturbing facelift
Broods over the labyrinths of lies
Where truth is truncated by vows
The moon in her tiny slurry gown
With a bad and contentious glass
Telemarks her brokenness to sea
As heights are truncated by bows
The moon with her tiny feet down
Falls from a highland to a lowland
Threading stars to breed the rains
To lure the rainbow onto the skies
The moon acts as a tiny old clown
Hailing the fair cafe in the rainbow
From the fortress of peace domain
She gives the earth the sunny offer
The moon fails the day ticks brown
Defiling the brightness for the skies
The skeletal shadows sink in vanity
Like whales wailing to widen waves
THE LACTATING CLOUDS
The lactating clouds
Roam the vast firmaments
Flood-feeding the thick crowds
To strengthen their feeble ligaments
The deep places roar
For the terminal day's digit
With the emergence of the boar
Like lightning paying us a flying visit
The thatched suckers
Peep out of the deep water
Like the whirlwind playing soccers
With a painful injection from Dr. Walter
Sharp lightning is culled
From the flames in the wood
And from the sky warfare is called
To ushering mankind into the dark hood
When two beams clash
The pure limelight goes gray
Like cats and dogs in an old class
For letters and figures to demean the tray
The clang of the death bell
Abound like the blazing arrows
And like the sudden visitor from hell
Ushering souls into banquets in sorrows
CALM UNVEILS PRETTY LIDS
The storm invoked volts
Looking for the thunder bolts
With the measured aerial votes
The deep roared for rescue boats
The rainbow is a dough
In the weather born rough
Swallowing is painfully tough
With the sky's compelling cough
The sunrays beamed light
Like birds abounded with flight
The world recalled a blind plight
Basic bridal basins blazing bright
Calm unveils pretty lids
For natural love she pleads
And for natal lifeline she bleeds
In harmony homewardly she leads
The crawling tender rill
Makes black shadows reel
The violent giants emerge real
Auctioning their elephants for a riel
The twilight emerges barren
The skies it covers in the turren
Like the widowed rabbit's warren
Into the thick darkness organs carren
MY HEART DESIRE
Give me the potent pen
Born and nurtured by a lead pencil
My heart bleeds to rule
On the throne reserved for the ruler
Crown me the prince
Declared wanted by their princess
Let my spirit be the wind
Singing through the royal window
Grant my soul ware
The cargo in her royal warehouse
In my dream is a heart
To nurse a panic-borne heartache
Teach me to sing
In the domain of the main singers
Purge me to dance
Like storm-soaked adept dancers
I desire to preach
Like the pentecostalised preacher
Truth mine to speak
Like a diehard Christ way speaker
TALKING POINT
Your softer smile
As long as a mile
Deepens the river
For a family diver
The tender grace
For beauty's race
Stretches the call
For the bright hall
Even the streams
Bear rare creams
Applying tea loan
To seek life alone
Life is but a piece
Fashioning peace
When it should be
War pays light bill
You are the dream
Fixed in a rock rim
With a moonlighter
Born as of laughter
AS URNS ARE NUMBERED
Threat dully reported
As peace is deported
Love is the lip service
As harmony is scarce
Rain raises the floods
Hate ruins pure blood
Words hike the blame
War fuels fiery flames
The weapons are born
Lifeline is here to burn
As days are ticked few
Like the voices of dew
Days are remembered
As urns are numbered
As fewer are the brave
And taller grows grave
Span anchores a week
Milky maids fully weak
Wildfires host us warm
For the bad earthworm
OUR HEARTS WEAR CORROSIVE SCAR
With the volumes tuned down
And his drums rescued whole
Thunder spewed off his gown
To conceal the bloodiest hole
Our ears remember weird paw
Singing deepest into our head
Our breasts embrace hate raw
Burning our liver like fiery lead
As the wandering baby crawls
Deeply grounded in our hearts
Aged stars are trucked by awls
As mourners wearing had hats
Under the umbrella of cold war
Our hearts wear corrosive scar
With our skin to the acidic wall
We drink with their sinking star
May they not lose their bearing
In manners known as irrational
Where peace is hard of hearing
In the matters firmly traditional
THE TINY TROUBLES
The tiny troubles
Blink their bleary eyes
Like wedding gown bubbles
Crawling down the creamy aisles
The tony trumpets
Roaring in the cathedrals
Execute the captured puppets
Seeking tune and tone in funerals
The tearful towns
Weeping from their roofs
Soil the brilliant skies' gowns
Like the pigs nursing bleeding hoofs
The tired traders
Treck down dusty roads
Walking like scrapped graders
Sweat and swear under their loads
The talking trees
Taking stock of the day
Speak in twos and in threes
Like hungry workers under sun ray