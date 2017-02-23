THE MOURNING MOUNTAINS

We roared like a bleeding beach

And diminished as drowning dunes

Wild waves testified against our shores

Like clouds crawling across the dead wharves

We met mourning mountains

And toured the turbulent timbers

Fury factorised floating flood forests

Like clay in potters' vocational court of vale

They cultured various adventures

Their families featured furry feathers

Our turn was the thorns' tabulated tours

In the weeping wagons' wailing wayfaring

Their foxes fixed in dark boxes

Electrocuted our electoral elegance

They loped and lopped off our lashes

Like the sea surfers strangulating the pulpils

Our currency crawled clockwise

And our breasts far from breakfast

With our goofed granaries' gowned grains

Elegy embraced extraordinary empowerment

The moon in her coquettish sail

Seduced the disintegrating seawaves

Recalling the glorious days of our harbour

When our treasury flaunted our mannish moor

DOWN

Down the barn the dawn is born

Like an egg newly laid lonely it lays

Her rays pave the way for cold to wail

Like the floods harvesting the frozen frogs

Down the drum the dews drown

Like the wrecks in the ocean floor

Her ripples rend clouds in thousands

Like crickets flying from burning baskets

Down the drains the dates dance

Like the reeds roaring in the winds

Their hours caught upon distant towers

Like baby stars circumcised by superscars

Down the dunes the ducks debrief

Like old rays summoned by horizon

Their fate tucked in an amphibious faith

Like the heartaches of the seaborne cargoes

Down December the drums boom

Like thunder dancing in dark clouds

Their banquet bleached by the blinders

Like moonlight borne by the angelic stars

THE DAY

The day has opened her door

For petals and sepals to prevail

Even when the fields wake up dull

For powers and purity they all travail

The day has sung her hymn

To bees' and butterflies' delight

Even when their refrain they hum

Sadness and sorrows seek serial flight

The day has paid light price

From the Eastern Central Bank

The brilliant sky her pointed prize

For nursing the world within her tank

The day has claimed her right

From the golden throne of grace

The eloquent rhymes poets to write

The lyrical tune of wisdom theirs to trace

LET THE CLOUDS DESCEND

Let the clouds descend

On the grassy sandbags

Let their echoes ascend

Like thunderborn brags

Let dark clouds descend

On the dew-borne docks

Let their features depend

On the tunes of the cocks

Let sighted skies address

Their mail to higher seas

Let their features redress

For the bright eyes to see

Let weeping skies rejoice

At the seat of the rainbow

And let his coloured voice

Reign in the wet mainbow

Lions roar in their domains

And waves woo our shores

The patented truth remains

The medicine for our sores

AND I HAVE COME

A ghost came

Walking tall all night

It was sluggish and deadly

Like the venomous serpentine souls

An owl came

Casting spells on night

It was both wild and weird

Like the broken borders of the seas

A beast came

Weaving woes for night

It was the scariest of sights

Like nuclear weapon's mushrooms

And I have come

Searching for the night

To embrace the darkdocked world

With the scarcest arms of moonlighters

A NEW YEAR IS BORN

A new year is born

Like rays from the East

Her earthly gown is worn

Like crowns bidden to a feast

A new year is born

Like sound nightingales

To recycle the world by turn

Like the tsunami generated gales

A new year is born

Like love at first sight

Blowing her transfixed horn

Like the complex duplex on site

A new year is born

To a polarised gallery

There welve candles burn

To illuminate our meagre salary

A new year is born

Like the waves of the sea

And a twelve-medal race to run

Blind-walking blood and sweat to tea

THE BREEZE

The unfriendly breeze

In her wandering costume

Seeks the soul of men to freeze

To perpetuate her corrosive custom

Her burden is enormous

Multiple cargoes hers to bear

Like a serpent brutally venomous

Distributing a multilayered cold fear

In her crude surgeries

Oceans of blood she spills

In her metaphysical drudgeries

She dispenses life threatening pills

The embattled breeze

Crashes before the storms

Applying her appealing greese

To the roaring waves' wailing atoms

The bleeding breeze

Captured in an allien cave

With predicaments on increase

Seeks her dominant domain to save

With her pains so grave

Like death's perishing wages

And with no spice for the brave

Her fate hangs on memorial pages

THE WAVES ROARED WITH BLEEDING FOOLS

The waves groaned for bleeding fools

And staggered like the turbulent souls

The distant skies wept on white wools

Like weak clay contending with holes

The waves cited their turbulent books

Like the migrant birds' terminal flight

Recalling the rite of the solemn cooks

Demonising the vapours' secret plight

The waves ailed over the funny bones

Like the flood flunged from high peak

Their heartaches are eternally airborne

With the tongues of hell daily to speak

The waves paid the rains with wonder

Pursuing peace with the ancient clouds

Twilight was veiled casting light under

In sympathy with the shivering crowds

The waves are sea's disintegrated gyres

Galloping upon some recalcitrant cattle

With war sold out to the Kings of Tyres

Their consciousness breeds cobra battle

And the waves in their dread-made suits

Lured the introverted ink out of the pens

At falsehoods the sharpened truth shoots

Leaving the pan grappling with late hens

THE MOONLIGHT GREW TENSE

The moonlight grew tense

Over the abandoned fence

Urging the baby in her colt

To summon maternity to court

To the world she was a marvel

Like the judge's vocal gavel

Learning from a worker bee

Forever sweet she sought to be

The moonlight was a star

Distanced from dark scar

Her glory is a masterpiece

The flagship of world peace

Her sheets covered the skies

Like love dispensed in styles

Within her ever-dazzling silk

She nursed the world born sick

ECHOES FROM THE SKIES

Following his contagious clap

Thunder settled on sea's lap

Then the turbulent cloud

Sourced a sky so loud

I staggered home late

My cat reigned on a plate

Opening a fish book to read

The fleshy ingredients of bread

The flood hosted the brick wall

To share the pains within all

She administered drugs

Sitting on the rugs

The sun was a lass

Fixing her eyes in class

Her face the fleeing rain tore

Like the ancient rags in the store

The atmosphere was a wild fowl

With the eyes of an angry owl

Hawking hate in an old cart

As supercargo of war art

The sky was battle ranch

And cold war as the branch

With the world slain in the east

Predicament voted supreme beast

PEACE IS PUT UP FOR SALE

Thick smokes heap flames on fire

Like sunrays circumcised by dew

Nuclear war demotes from power

What social ethics stooped to pew

Dark mushrooms are ruined mates

Crushed under the weight of flaws

Having breached their mortal rates

Sold their life-jackets to war floors

The golden peace is put up for sale

As our defence and annual budgets

To the tunes of death the youth sail

Parents mourn infants with gadgets

Against peace shall not war prevail

Nor love ruined in the hateful gyres

Blind warmongers defectively avail

Our liver tags to swift funeral pyres

TWIN ILLS WRESTLING IN A PAIL

Sharp rays smiled on the mice

Buried within the smoking ice

Like all shadows bowed down

Substantial dimensions to own

With the twilight's dowry paid

And the bats dispensing an aid

For twin ills wrestling in a pail

Flesh and blood are done to ail

Darkness paged the night a lair

For terrorists floating in the air

Every dewdrop is a call for fire

For crude hearts drowned in ire

Their inner chambers fully shut

As the blood generated hate-hut

Sorely their lot in hell men brag

Like the stormborne ancient rag

The faces of men ruined a smile

As the whirlwind wooing a mile

The ray of life has them to spew

Like souls cast off heaven's pew

From the contrary view of a lass

Milking seven horses and an ass

Civil warfare is rag in Latin box

And the sewage from a dying ox

Orphans mock the trigger's click

Infantry losses is a venom to lick

Fleeing the sharp blades of thorn

To kiss an unicorn's blazing horn

THE ECHOES OF DOMESTIC HOME PAGE

The storm charged at murdering

Stammered in her vicious valves

And the wind in her murmuring

Blew away her territorial halves

On the bitter and hasty missions

Inherent in hate and wickedness

They ruined atmospheric visions

Exposing the seas' wretchedness

The climatic dichotomy yawned

Like the pride of lions in danger

As victorious days fully dawned

The atmosphere soiled her anger

The echo of domestic homepage

Sailed through the emerging scar

Here peace died at emotional age

Seeking resurrection as superstar

Squatting on the infallible proofs

Contending the soured cup of tea

Rocks drowned all thatched roofs

Like the remains of the Dead Sea

Bright clouds are floating rubbers

Circumcising conflicting marrows

To prosecute the highway robbers

As the last lawful dragnet narrows

Refilled dams sink laboratory tanks

Outsmarting the flooded peer peace

On full wings of valedictory thanks

As skies arrayed their capital pieces

IT IS A MIGHT TO WRITE RIGHT

The stars wept all night

And dedicated the tears

To thirsty morning rays

Weighing the pure faith

East deboned the beasts

With her glittering jaws

Wings in a cycling gyre

Hail fogs valuing valeys

All flowers bathing nude

Upon beauty-bearing day

Read the colourful scrolls

To enlighten the raw bees

From the loudest mooing

Hinged on swift neighing

For the beautiful chirping

And lakedocked mouring

It is a might to write right

With inspiration as a mate

When gee grounds garden

Gardeners gather together

THE WAR WAGES WE EARN

The waves honoured the skies with panic

And graced the sea with royal turbulence

Peace lost her maternal bearings offshore

Like the crudely circumcised bridegroom

Two clowns crowned with medium frown

Ruined the stages with poor performances

The graded guests deigned for life to reign

As sunlight and rainfall battled in the skies

Pandemonium was an oaf tracking his loaf

Baked by those ravenously vicious wolves

Encapsulated in the hate embedded in date

Harbouring our wigs in demonic handbags

Peace has lost his pieces to the burnt barns

As the granary floors reigned in cold ashes

Dark clouds emptied their bowels for flood

To lighten the weighty war wages we wear

THE WEEDS ARE WEEPING

The weeds are weeping

And the canoes are crying

The kingfishers watch in vain

For the scarcest of the fins and scales

The trees are wailing

And the fruits are bleeding

The fruit-eating birds hover in vain

For the juiciest of the seeds and fibers

The world is sleeping

And the life-wires are snoring

The life-saving wind blows in vain

For candidates for mourning morticians

The skies are mourning

And the oceans are sneezing

The fire-spitting clouds travail in vain

In the thunderstorms eagles weave wonders

THE FIRST COCKCROW

That is the first cockcrow

Sounding like a thunder clap

Hunmmm, that is yet another one

Sounding like a double barrelled gun

That is a hunter's headlamp

Beaming like the bright moonlight

Hark. More and more have emerged

Like seawaves in a roaring competition

Boom, boom, boomboom

Silence mourns her innocence

Furious fear grips the atmosphere

Monkeys dropped down the treetops

The skeletal hunters smiled

Like the baby rays in the skies

They bent double to caryy the cargoes

But the solid cargoes would not let them go

LOOKING FORWARD

Wings in their solemnly networked flights

Examined the celebratory mountain peaks

For sunbathing prayer points and partners

To showcase their dependence on Divinity

Like the wrecks resting on the ocean floor

Eagles hightened their supreme dominance

Diving, zooming and floating like balloons

They auctioned the skies to caution the seas

With the thickest clouds the choice chariots

To flight-separate the chaff from the wheats

Monkeys were heard pounding amen, amen

From the temple of the underrated branches

With the confirmatory echoes from seabeds

Like whirlwind sweeping the market square

To devalue the hard currency's merchantries

From the rusty spires of ancient monuments

To a dusty domain for modern masquerades

Wrinkled thoughts celebrated their victories

Like firmly fortified fallasies of foul forests

There ghostly gardeners grin to grade grace

The gentle breeze entertained with whispers

Breaking the curses of vanity on deaf drums

Like the knotted hearts of peal against peace

Domiciled in hearts laden with valued vanity

Caught in the laudatory laboratory's lavatory

COME ALONG

Wild warlords in adversarial advertorials

Plowed the dizzying day with sickle cells

Like the fractured rays in a proven shock

Seeking medications from the angry dew

With huge giants feeding on invertebrates

In the similitude of the castrated vampires

Peace seeks audience with the safest souls

With pure love and harmony in their beats

Atmospheric defence budgets brew blood

Like a truthfully famous farmland treatise

The youth thread the grave's gapped teeth

Like spiders sweating at their thread mills

Pathologically, the moon bleeds for a man

Like the waves wailing for their mysteries

The sun and the stars saw our tall miseries

And sought permission to weep in vestries

Horror of hatred and weeds of wickedness

Conjoined in the turbulence of war medals

Encapsulated in our extraterritorial injuries

Threaten to ruin the rays of our earthly sun

WHY?

why are the dewdrops so few

and no heaven lovers in the pew

the deadly silence in the pulpit

points souls the way to hell

why is truth in the trough

and brotherhood airborne

the tender touches are gone

in the chariots of twilight

why are the pens yawning

and the blank pages sighing

tongues are sealed together

burying echoes in the throat

why are the wings so scarce

and the skies looking desolate

the migrant season is lonely

where are the feathermasters

why are the stars sighing

and the moon mourning

darkness espouses the world

to the ruins of the late sunrays

DREADFULNESS

Dreadfulness embraced the skies

Like the ghosts' trade free zones

Hyperflu floored the sneezing air

Like shadows sleeping on waterbed

Fears hovered in celebratory chains

Darkness swallowed the swallows

Owls examine the snoring fowls

Like kites dissecting the wind

Pindrop was like a kettledrum

In the black garment churches

Nightmare invaded dreamsquares

Like light-objects detested winds

Conflicting eerie voices reigned

Like the full moonlight at night

We sought the brilliant sunrays

To dryclean our fear-laden cloaks

LIONS AND TIGERS EMERGE

It is time for children to flee home

To suck at their mothers' breasts

The travailing thunderclouds

Bleed across the skyway

Lions and tigers emerge

With hunger in their throats

Fresh flesh like theirs they seek

To justify their carnivorous colours

It is time for children to flee abroad

To hide in the clefts of twin rocks

For the blood thirsty vampires

Are loosed upon the roofs

Death and danger abound

In the borderless atmopheres

Life and safety they seek to sedate

Like the sheep bound for the slaughter

It is time for children to flee to church

And hide under the holiness temples

Grace and truth abound in them

To bran their hearts with love

Greed and selfishness pravail

Over those selfseeking high priests

The widows and the orphans as a unit

They ride upon like blazing horses of fire

OUR BLADDERS DEVELOP A LEAK

Our galaxies are in earthly fetters

Like our blood keyed into the oil boom

Our identities in sorrowful letters

Interred our pulpils in sockets of doom

We travailed in electoral pangs

And chose the ballots and not the bullets

The ballot boxes gave us gangs

To issue our dividends to crippled pullets

Little by little, and hips by hips

The sun creeeped out of the eastern tower

With dead shadows on our lips

As the accounting agents of a stolen power

To their vanity we are the laundry

Relaying their savagery to the highest peak

To their pestilense we are sundry

For their leaking bladders our head the pick

Their hammer brands us the anvil

To celebrate their pounding in our temples

Their excesses we refused to envil

To purge our conscience of their impurities

They deride us at the sound of ten

Like the swine arrayed in a white filament

We prevail at the dawns of the pen

Like the reigning moonlight's soft ligament

CAUGHT IN THE ACT

The hasty tones

Like the hailstones

Came like the quick wing

On which the eagles delight to swing

Caught in the act

Like cargoes in a pact

The sun is found on the tray

Rising from the Eastern sky to stray

The hostile bark

Like the redemptive ark

Sounded like a treated trailer

To ward off the invading armed railer

The words I hear

Are cargoes in my ear

Like the solo hand of a twig

Crowning my head with a big wig

Lice are as small

As the drunk in the mall

And the last line on life's page

Awaiting the spectacles of old age

ACTION

The twiggy rays of the sun

Queried my light shy pupils

Like the hunger lubricated lion

Hacking down a delicate giraffe

The encycling distant scene

Only the inmost eyes can see

With the power and might within

Dug up the depth of consciousness

In the ward of thought I roam

Distanced from fleeting realities

Like ships drifting in the high sea

Mortality sows and reaps pure vanity

I recall the sea's nightly gale

And the hymn of the nightingale

And away from the terminal flowers

Before the Great God my head lowers

RECAP MY SOUL

The souls of men have been swept

By sins for which repentant ones wept

Even the hosts of hell underline the grace

The Christ's sacrificial death avails our race

With the declaration of God's glory

Echoed by elements of nature in a lory

An eternity encapsulated in sparkling gold

Recaps the uneditably scripted sermon of old

The Scripture as a lamp burning bright

Unveils in all eternity my blood-born right

Sorely, for my salvation Christ came to plead

Urging me into his heart my soul his angels lead

Before the court of heaven earthmen bend

Before the divine power that eludes mortal end

The thought of God generates unspeakably cold fears

Sounding like the assembly of talking drums in the ears

MODELLING SUN, MOON AND STARS

The modelling moonlight in due glory

Alliterated oxymorons hyperbolically

Like the pure pullet in the royal pallet

Editing the sharpened rays of the sun

With her dew-soaked innocent wings

To reason with the winds in the skies

Like the drops of tear born to the sea

To commiserate with the wailing gills

The modelling baby stars in the nests

Anchored similies abreast metaphors

Like currents with the shore aid boxes

To rebrand for their turbulent inflights

As raw materials mourning in the mill

Echoing the sobbing shores' minerals

Opened the wanderer's wailing waves

Multitudes of murmuring monuments

The modelling sunrays in coated trays

Born with cords beaded with folk song

Like a life-branded soul pained to sing

The old songs nightingales have sung

The songs the green trees boldly sang

The creeping seas born for the singing

As the pens staked for creative writing

Clamour in the light of day for glamour

INSPIRATION AND PERSPIRATION

Inspiration rides on the horses of perspiration

Daily the celebrated heights he seeks to attain

Like the tender-hearted dews of the mornings

With the soothing sounds of weapons of love

Enduing the moon with attainable light beams

The souls saturated with the rhyhmic stanzas

Command standing ovation like the governors

With the refreshing murmurs of proven brooks

As the breath of sages lives in the living pages

To renew the strength of the petals and sepals

Inspiration pulls off her gloves to fight for man

With the blazing sword of wisdom she prevails

Like the provoked lions on provocative parade

Swirling like whirlwind to crashland on objects

With thunder pounding his turbulent headpans

As the cargoes of love-logo in the ethereal sky

Echo the deepened rhyme of the lively spheres

The rustling grass and the murmuring streams

Strike the souls of men with their sharp spears

Like eagles drydocking the thunderstorms' raft

ODE TO MY LATE POEMS

You were dear to my bowel

As the moon is to the night

And dearer to my heartbeat

As the dew of the morning

I prized your blazing gospel

From the pulpit of harmony

And the beauty hungry pew

Right-clicks my breastplate

Time's and season's duster

Bemoans her eternal failure

To pluck your fresh gardens

Embedded in my breadfruits

Even in the pool of the night

Where nightmarish wagons

Wail and lament deafeningly

Your executed echo prevails

But your siblings comfort me

As rhymes' and rhythms' arks

Subdue my flood of hot tears

Like shores to the sore waves

THE BURNING BARRELS BLAZED AT THE NIGHTS

The burning barrels blazed at the nights

Like lightning dancing on the cloudy sky

The burnished nights were like wild fires

Showcasing the mortal ruins and terrors

Fiery tongues of fires exchanged embers

Disintegrating the integrated households

Lost within the brewery of lustful powers

More and more of fleshy blood they suck

Fresh organs they wore as full cardigans

Plucking the babies from their towerbeds

To downsize the polens and their ovaries

Like wax retreating from a rampaging fire

The dormitories nursed infant cemeteries

And the gyres of pyres paraded the ashes

To impregnate the innocent-looking urns

With the anciently trademarked body bags

The earth is bleeding for vicious earthmen

As the light of brotherhood lost her beams

The weird nations in pursuit of supremacy

Danced blindly into the palace of darkness

LOVE IS MUSICAL

Sunrays as plain fortyards

Across the cold courtyards

Seducing, charming sights

To domesticate tasty sites

Huge laughter of love rings

As the heart of purity sings

Pure rhythm of the spheres

Strikes the heart as spears

The sky showcases beauty

As the eagles assume duty

As miser embedded money

Like working bees to honey

To score the evening bread

As a cruel lion-borne dread

Avarice raided their pockets

Like two hollows in sockets

Moonlight keeps treasuries

As gain-segregated usuries

Stars send mourning doves

To weep over lighted stoves

THE HUGE BEAMS OF THE ELEPHANT

The dark clouds flounted their weight

Like tale-bearers laced with foul story

On the mountain an eagle had to wait

Circumcising the sky's highest storey

Waves celebrated the seas with a roar

Like the storms kicking the wild crowd

As leaves endowed with wings to soar

Seek equal right with the distant cloud

There is grassroot agitation to be free

From the huge beams of the elephant

Like the moonlight buried upon a tree

Even to the valleys it remains relevant

Even when twilight held the light tight

With sanity firmly drowned in her arm

The heavenminded believers pay tithe

As contributions to missionaries' farm

The harsh ray relaxed and faded away

As stirring strings of panicked parents

When the noise of children holds sway

Compelling emotions to bear torrrents

The moon in soft state of incumbency

Presiding upon the atmospheric juries

Powered professionalism in residency

In High Priests treating turbined furies

THE SUNKEN-EYED ECONOMY

The sunken-eyed economy

In the paled pail of the season

Beckons to the setting sunrays

For the soured juice from the jungle

Scarcity nestled in the bowl

Born and breasted in austerity

Doted with coated woeful tears

Like the graded emotional distress

The vultures skip holidays

Like the ferocious seawaves

Casting their venom on shores

From one maternity to all paternities

The firms and farms are dead

No mourner and mortician seen

The potbellies packaged our livers

Like the grandest gang of scoundrels

With workers and hawkers gone

And millets divorced the grey mills

The grounded granaries in cobwebs

Cherish their sharply sorrowful crowns

And the ruminant mammals

Wandered as rain-gauged clouds

lIn their fragile flesh and blood banks

Offered ribcages for sale to save a soul

The doubly drunken deities

Recycling our cycles of bondage

Celebrated the counsel of scorpions

To thread and distribute our bodybags

VENOMOUS VERSION OF THE VERSE

The venomous version of the verse

Floats like vapour and falls as mud

Dining and wining the blank drunks

As the crown of glory pegged down

Transparency for the thought tunes

Like rare rumbling and thunder peal

Breached the veil in earthlings' eyes

Like the clouds weeping in the skies

The flowers arrayed like royal brides

Their trains like rare blazing touches

Edited the consciousness of readers

For the day of the elements of poetry

Poetry is the borderless nation state

Where world walls wear worthy wigs

Like the clusters of executive grapes

Measuring the inaccuracy of crowns

THE FLOWERS

The flowers are budding brides

beautifully beaded by bees for buttery bidders

And the butterflies podding the pollens

ecumenically sealed in a patented faith

The sun is brooding in the dewy nest

of scars to hatch the stars for the moon

Like the thoughts of Love and Light

breeding Peace on altar of Harmony.

The flashing seas on their flashy chariors

Liquidated the liquidity of aquatic silence

The birds of prey had their power,

strength and might environmentally

employed and doubly deployed

Eagles recycle their strength in the thunder clouds

and examine the lice-infested dreadlocks

of the mourning mountains

Chanting birds tongue-tied the atmosphere

like spell-bearing spears blazing

in the blessed heart of the silent night

Like the octopus' knotted rebellious meal

The plantains by the fountains

maintained the mountainous curtains

The fashionable flowers unfolded

their bountful beauty before

the bundles of bouncing butterflies

The sun burned like a blazing fire,

indeed, like the monstrous wildfires

breeding tears, woes and lamentation

upon the enthusiastic embers and sad ashes

The seawaves in their battlements

obeyed the halls and breast-baked the walls

The crickets lost their sockets in the baskets

Like the spidery clouds suspended

in the hanging handbags in the resourcefully

democratic republic of the confused skies

The curious city sited on duplicity

with its distant domes drapped in dupery

cautiously courts the cycling clouds

like the concubines crying and cuddling

the doomed discounts of their dirty deals.

The refreshful rains returned to enrich the river basins

Like the elbows on the potter's wheel thinking the clays

into the pot of perfection. The river banks shall return

like an empire without a whistled umpire

The rags and the wings carpeted the distant skies

Like the whirlwinds waking the wino out of barrels

Undermining the rugged rugs and the wildest wigs

Like documentary dogs wagging their infantry tails

The high seas were sighted double-crisis-crawling

Like the wildly contentious village women brawling

The evening rays found their explosive expression

in the hallowed colorant embedded in visual artists

Like the colourful rainbows drycleaning the skies

Mammoth darkness shoulders the brighest of light

To pluck the sharpest of the denominational rays

From the thighbones of the liver-laundering skies

To resuscitate the day's daily dying bridal valleys

Like dim figures in the night's distateful dormitory

Contracting and expanding, beating and beating

Beating like those joyfully tuned organs of babies

MEASURING ELEPHANTS WITH ANTS' TAPES

With her placatory arrows

The sun hunted cold sorrows

On a drunken pillion passenger

Hovers hatred perpetuated danger

The waters struck the neck

As a deadly bang on the deck

Sighting a poet doubling to write

It is the grace of an eternal birthright

Coins demise, misers flee

On the chariot of a dying flea

To twilight darkness is certified

With the light it is eternally satisfied

The ray in the beam's boat

Is arguably beneficial to both

Unlike the fashion-tempered apes

Measuring elephants with ants' tapes

The angry man's quick alley

Is the ravening wolf in the valley

With the high tensions augumented

Domestic doom doggedly documented

The wind enunerated rumours

Documenting storms as humours

The seas in their bond of comicalities

Wave-acted upon drunkards' radicalities

The priests were awake to pray

To redeem the soul tagged as prey

With the nightmares tied hands down

Dewy dawn sat down in her green gown

The sun rays nurse loose bowels

Like the dews dancing on the towels

Caught with the most demanding yawn

The sick shadows lay loosely on the lawn

LETTER IS AN ARK

Soft winds coupled songbirds in my ear

With the celestial hymns angels to hear

From the hearts born of the bride of old

The softest songs race the graded gold

The cheerful souls sold out to the mead

Lyrically brighten up the lonely meadow

Like an extraordinary easternmost wind

Whispering through the darkest window

The stable sea is a bulldog without a tail

Licking the saliva of a tale-bearing tailor

Like virgin ships put up for a maiden sail

Awaiting a globally-castrated feud sailor

To the truth-seeking soul, letter is an ark

On the slippery skyway upbringing a lark

Within the world born with the dead to ail

Literature is the grandest slam life to hail

The transparent mysteries as sage to age

Play nude like childen on the unread page

For life jacket is but a candidate in the urn

Where there is no flame from letter to turn

MY LOST POEMS

Where can I reembrace you

On the colums of the caves

Or on the hearts of the hills

On the ribcages of the rocks

Or on the mountains' marks

Mortality snapped you away

Your exit is a provocative act

It slapped inspiration on me

With measured perspiration

Like storms rousing the sea

WILD MOUNTAINS IN MOTION

Wild mountains in motion

In their communal commotion

The waves for selfish promotion

Desecrate the virtue of locomotion

The brawny evening frown

Cultures the weak sky brown

Like the vanity bound little town

Caged by the raves of a wild clown

We are stockpiled in argons

Unitary bread speaks jargons

The wild crowns invoke dragons

Their vultures cycle death wagons

LIGHT ROARS IN THE DARKNESS

Light roars in the darkness

As he circumcises the upright

Embracing him for his brilliance

To purify his masculine monument

Lighter in a glittering gown

Desecrates the thick darkness

Like the contentious concubines

Thundering for marital qualifications

Flowers shoulder the light

To pluck the colourful pollens

From the liver-laundering clouds

To resuscitate the valuable visionaries

Beauty graces the garden

Like the flare of the lonely sun

Plucking grooms from the pockets

To double-deck us in the bridal trains

Love sparkles like diamond

The blazing light is my delight

In the world of diverse kind of litters

My choice remains the lightborne letters

I FELT THE ARMS OF MY MOTHER

I had drawn a beautiful tent

At the numbers of one to ten

And drew on a coloured card

The picture of a colourful car

I had carried a drum of paint

And felt all my fingers in pain

I sat down on the lonely seat

Sobbing for the bleeding sea

Heavy waves roared like trains

Moving madly under the rains

I remembered my wheat bread

And my lessons I had not read

I breezed home for my tea cup

That I had to take climbing up

Oh! It crashed onto the ground

Its pieces spread moon-round

I burst into the bitterest of tears

That crawled down into my ears

Yes! I felt the arms of my mother

Embracing my head like no other

THE SUN RAYS CRAWL ON THE SKY

The sun rays crawl on the sky

With fears and doubts at heart

From under their airy facecaps

The clouds clap for the lighters

The sun rays stretch like wires

Like the windy and fiery troops

In their celebratory commotion

Central figures grace the street

The sun rays are sharp arrows

Swimming in the blood stream

Upon a black wagon they reign

Like the moon in branded stars

The sun rays x-ray the universe

Like migrant birds' pilgrimmage

Networking the composite sites

Like sealing the zeal of the seas

The sun rays wear ancient rags

In their quest for love at twilight

Taking a terminal flight in plight

Keeps the beam terminally light

The sun rays weep like the seas

Sorrow looms over the dark lairs

Like the ghosts gracing the days

Within the hours for the warlords

DARK NIGHT

Dark, dark, what a thick night

Keeping light in her sackbags

Crawling like the bleeding sea

To celebrate the shores' sores

Hark, hark, what a dark night

Breeding fears into our hearts

Cracking coconut on our head

To demonstrate her wickedness

Hursh, hursh, what a dead night

Singing ancient dirgies sweetly

Wooing life out of the safe haven

Depopulate the courageous ones

THE WIND COMMANDED THE FIRE

The wind commanded the fire

Like the waves sent forth for hire

Lightning upgraded the aerial wire

Like the whirlwind committed to tyre

The wind beamed the basing

For the embers caught up gazing

Deaths and decay emerged grazing

Maternity was paged in sulfuric blazing

The wind from dark, cold hell

Called souls upon a dambed bell

In the remotest recess of the old well

The damned spirits he booked for dwell

The wind in his scorching tower

Seeks and reveals a powdery power

Like the lamplight blazing in a bower

Sending darkness off like lighted flower

TOWER BELLS RANG

Tower bells rang

And the pulpils ran

More bells were rung

For their teachers to run

Three birds sing

Far away from sin

The skies have sung

To welcome the new sun

Twin wings beat

As the red beaks eat

Will they still be beaten

When they all have eaten?

Swift feathers pray

Under the friendly ray

Into our hearts they stray

Like the sun in a golden tray

The birds have gone

And we together as one

Have pure lessons to learn

As the life the red beaks earn

THE WINGS IN THE WINDS

The wings in the winds

Firmly rooted in the airways

Walking on the mountain peaks

Swimming in the pregnant clouds

The bloodless eagles

Soaring abreast airy routes

Wild wings on the whirlwinds

The even feathers for all weathers

The myriads of mysteries

Purely pregnant maid in flight

Multinationals kick in your womb

Continents tick in your maternal heart

The mammoth house wife

Groaning and roaring in gains

Wheeled into the birth controllers

Your multiple deliveries flood the war

CAUGHT ON THE FLOORS

Caught on the floors of rhythmicities

The sea pounded his cowherd chest

Like thunder playing the rainy piano

To sooth the birth pangs of the skies

Like dewdrops espoused to the seas

Huge hounds bayed along bare bays

For hundreds of hunters hunting egg

Torrents of tears tagged on a carrion

Like the superstars ringing the moon

To dismiss the vanquished darkness

The infantry rains wept and leapt out

Of the conflicting wombs of the skies

Like the eagles surfing in dark clouds

To colour-circumcise the kit-rainbow

Sealed for the bleeding pilgrim's staff

Of rhythmicities caught on soft floors

Eloquent perfume purifies moon light

For a caring flame undressing candle

To unveil love to pure consciousness

In the secretive chambers for our arts

THE SETACEOUS SEA

The setaceous sea

As whiskers' baker

Soars for all to see

Raw circuit breaker

The clouds he pulls

For the natural sins

The depths of pools

His hideous scenes

From his tonal pews

Hot sermons prevail

Upon his hard views

The eardrums travail

The measured striker

For his foes he reigns

Like the crazy cracker

Feasting on soft reins

His casket-borne mats

Echo his illfired powers

Warning the wiser cats

Like the blazing towers

Kick the earth in styles

Within the heart of love

To ascend to the skies

On the wings of a dove

FOUL PENS VIOLATE THE FOUNTAIN PENS

The sobbing rays are crawling out

As dangerous damage to decency

Stings the soul like wild scorpions

In the depths of broad nerve pains

The recorded miseries of the night

And the mysteries of the darkness

Superimpose on the bloody hearts

The network of audible heartbreak

The sweeping dews are crying out

Scrouging through the soberly tins

And picking fruits in seedy gardens

Like the flowery girls gracing fields

The laminated dulcimers of the day

Encapsulated in the lips of the wino

Gallop like the midnight crewed fire

For their truth-ringed thunderstorm

Sunrays muddle up the moonlights

Like the swines wining in the mires

Falsehood prevails as truth travails

Foul pens violate the fountain pens

THE MOON IN HER TINY STARRY TOWN

The moon in her tiny starry town

With a sad and disturbing facelift

Broods over the labyrinths of lies

Where truth is truncated by vows

The moon in her tiny slurry gown

With a bad and contentious glass

Telemarks her brokenness to sea

As heights are truncated by bows

The moon with her tiny feet down

Falls from a highland to a lowland

Threading stars to breed the rains

To lure the rainbow onto the skies

The moon acts as a tiny old clown

Hailing the fair cafe in the rainbow

From the fortress of peace domain

She gives the earth the sunny offer

The moon fails the day ticks brown

Defiling the brightness for the skies

The skeletal shadows sink in vanity

Like whales wailing to widen waves

THE LACTATING CLOUDS

The lactating clouds

Roam the vast firmaments

Flood-feeding the thick crowds

To strengthen their feeble ligaments

The deep places roar

For the terminal day's digit

With the emergence of the boar

Like lightning paying us a flying visit

The thatched suckers

Peep out of the deep water

Like the whirlwind playing soccers

With a painful injection from Dr. Walter

Sharp lightning is culled

From the flames in the wood

And from the sky warfare is called

To ushering mankind into the dark hood

When two beams clash

The pure limelight goes gray

Like cats and dogs in an old class

For letters and figures to demean the tray

The clang of the death bell

Abound like the blazing arrows

And like the sudden visitor from hell

Ushering souls into banquets in sorrows

CALM UNVEILS PRETTY LIDS

The storm invoked volts

Looking for the thunder bolts

With the measured aerial votes

The deep roared for rescue boats

The rainbow is a dough

In the weather born rough

Swallowing is painfully tough

With the sky's compelling cough

The sunrays beamed light

Like birds abounded with flight

The world recalled a blind plight

Basic bridal basins blazing bright

Calm unveils pretty lids

For natural love she pleads

And for natal lifeline she bleeds

In harmony homewardly she leads

The crawling tender rill

Makes black shadows reel

The violent giants emerge real

Auctioning their elephants for a riel

The twilight emerges barren

The skies it covers in the turren

Like the widowed rabbit's warren

Into the thick darkness organs carren

MY HEART DESIRE

Give me the potent pen

Born and nurtured by a lead pencil

My heart bleeds to rule

On the throne reserved for the ruler

Crown me the prince

Declared wanted by their princess

Let my spirit be the wind

Singing through the royal window

Grant my soul ware

The cargo in her royal warehouse

In my dream is a heart

To nurse a panic-borne heartache

Teach me to sing

In the domain of the main singers

Purge me to dance

Like storm-soaked adept dancers

I desire to preach

Like the pentecostalised preacher

Truth mine to speak

Like a diehard Christ way speaker

TALKING POINT

Your softer smile

As long as a mile

Deepens the river

For a family diver

The tender grace

For beauty's race

Stretches the call

For the bright hall

Even the streams

Bear rare creams

Applying tea loan

To seek life alone

Life is but a piece

Fashioning peace

When it should be

War pays light bill

You are the dream

Fixed in a rock rim

With a moonlighter

Born as of laughter

AS URNS ARE NUMBERED

Threat dully reported

As peace is deported

Love is the lip service

As harmony is scarce

Rain raises the floods

Hate ruins pure blood

Words hike the blame

War fuels fiery flames

The weapons are born

Lifeline is here to burn

As days are ticked few

Like the voices of dew

Days are remembered

As urns are numbered

As fewer are the brave

And taller grows grave

Span anchores a week

Milky maids fully weak

Wildfires host us warm

For the bad earthworm

OUR HEARTS WEAR CORROSIVE SCAR

With the volumes tuned down

And his drums rescued whole

Thunder spewed off his gown

To conceal the bloodiest hole

Our ears remember weird paw

Singing deepest into our head

Our breasts embrace hate raw

Burning our liver like fiery lead

As the wandering baby crawls

Deeply grounded in our hearts

Aged stars are trucked by awls

As mourners wearing had hats

Under the umbrella of cold war

Our hearts wear corrosive scar

With our skin to the acidic wall

We drink with their sinking star

May they not lose their bearing

In manners known as irrational

Where peace is hard of hearing

In the matters firmly traditional

THE TINY TROUBLES

The tiny troubles

Blink their bleary eyes

Like wedding gown bubbles

Crawling down the creamy aisles

The tony trumpets

Roaring in the cathedrals

Execute the captured puppets

Seeking tune and tone in funerals

The tearful towns

Weeping from their roofs

Soil the brilliant skies' gowns

Like the pigs nursing bleeding hoofs

The tired traders

Treck down dusty roads

Walking like scrapped graders

Sweat and swear under their loads

The talking trees

Taking stock of the day

Speak in twos and in threes

Like hungry workers under sun ray