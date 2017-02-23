If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

PDP News | 23 February 2017 12:58 CET

PDP crisis: Sheriff reveals timeline to quit as National Chairman

By The Citizen

Click for Full Image Size

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Ali Modu Sheriff, has claimed he will step down from the position after the party's National Convention.

He made this known while addressing a delegation of South West PDP at his office in Maitama, Abuja on Wednesday.

Sheriff also revealed that he would relocate to the party's national secretariat this Friday and that he had already transmitted all documents necessary for the re-opening of the PDP headquarters.

â€Ž'We have no argument with anybody. The law is certain. Nigerians have spoken. Some of the people you see, they actually don't know where their villages are. They sit in Abuja and decide to make unnecessary statements.

'In the name of God, let's re-build this party. Don't divide the party. Let everybody unite in order to rebuild the party. I beg Fayose to respect PDP and the people of Nigeria. I beg him. Whatever you say today, posterity will judge you, so I beg him. â€ŽLet's tell Nigerians that our party is for all.

'I am not going to be chairman forever. I will leave office after the convention. We will do a credible convention. Whoever is against me should wait until after the convention,' Sheriff said.

The former Borno Governor, however, failed to give a date for the national convention. - Daily Post.


"SOME LESSONS OF LIFE CANNOT BE THOUGHT. THEY MUST BE LIVED TO BE WELL UNDERSTOOD"
By: NANA QWAMY BAMFO

About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

  • FaceTwitterGoogle+

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright TheNigerianVoice.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists