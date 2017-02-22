THE TRAGIC FACE OF A PILFERER

Plagiarism is a great crime against intellectual property. The current reality of the bulwark of a nation’s source of wealth in human capital development makes it imperative for laws to be enacted to protect the wealth obtained through one’s toil and the sweat of the brow.

The words ‘I belong to nobody and I belong to everybody’ used in President Muhammadu Buhari’s inauguration, ended up being plagiarized from former President Barack Obama’s 2008 inaugural speech.

Melania Trump, the current United States First Lady plagiarized some aspects of a speech written by her predecessor, Michelle Obama.

Plagiarism is such a serious crime that many found guilty of it have had their certificates withdrawn which affected their future prospects in life.

It was with shock when I was chatting with Olatunji Ololade, an associate editor of the Nation newspapers and the largest award winning journalist in the Nigerian media that I noticed he plagiarized an opinion I gave to him.

He wrote an article captioned ‘Kayode Fayemi ……… The devil in his details 1’ where he attacked the Minister of Solid Minerals for being insensitive to the plight of the Nigerian youths.

I sent Ololade my thoughts on Facebook and I was surprised when he asked me to send it again. My instincts told me something was fishy but I did anyway. To my shock, he used the exact words I sent to him on Facebook in the second part of the article which as published on February 7, 2017. “Agreed, many youths here have entitlement mentality but is it entirely their fault? Does the system give them room to turn their nightmares into dreams? I read Fayemi’s ‘Out of the Shadows.’ He left the country in frustration in 1989 because he was owed salaries in two places he worked – the defunct City Tempo magazine and another publication.

“How many Nigerian youths would be privileged to have a wife with a British passport like he did? Many go there illegally or worse still by road. You need to read the chilling story of Uche Nworah, a former academic at the University of Greenwich who went to Germany by road. He (Fayemi) displayed crass insensitivity but such is life!” without giving me the due credit.

I was disgusted and began to wonder whether that is how has won the plethora of awards he has won. It was so sickening!

Donu Kogbara who used to work for the BBC and is now a Vanguard Columnist used to give me due credit whenever she used my quotes.

I have embarked on a total boycott of the Nation newspaper and my lawyers will soon be communicating with the culprit to pay me 5 billion naira in monetary damages and an apology in three national papers.

We must stop corruption and the media should please heal itself

TONY ADEMILUYI