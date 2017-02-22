TEXT OF PRESS CONFERENCE BY OFFICE HOLDERS, PRESENT AND FORMER (ELECTED/APPOINTED) MEMBERS OF APC, RIVERS STATE HELD ON WEDNESDAY, 22ND FEBRUARY, 2017 [10 AM] AT NOVOTEL HOTEL, STADIUM ROAD, PORT HARCOURT

Gentlemen of the press,

After a careful appraisal of the political developments in Rivers State in the past two years, we have come to the conclusion that certain issues require special mention and documentation for the purpose of clear understanding, direction and benefit of posterity.

Political parties often operate open-door policy because the game of politics is a game of numbers. In the Nigerian political milieu, change of parties is common especially since the present democratic journey that began in 1998. However, very recently we have seen individuals from the opposition decamp and join our party, the APC. While some of the persons have teamed up with us to add value to the business of our party, a few have turned out to be moles in search of pecuniary benefits. Disappointed that the APC operates on a high moral ground where pecuniary interest has no place, some of these decampees have beaten a retreat back to their original party. Unfortunately, in doing so, they have tried to impress their new masters through planted articles in newspapers and other malfeasance. We know that these persons have notched up notoriety in lies and propaganda and pride themselves so much in doing so. This time particularly, their exit propaganda was to plant a highly noxious, obnoxious and vexatious story in a national newspaper portraying the APC in Rivers State as having broken into factions. The particular individual behind this heinous contraption knows that we know him. He also knows that all his life he has thrived on lies, brainless propaganda and worthless betrayal of friends and associates including those he has now run back to. We can only wish him and his co-travellers journey mercies to their original company.

We note with shock a statement credited to a group that calls itself Rivers Elders Consultative Council led by a certain Dr. Granville Abiye Georgewill in which the said Dr. Georgewill disparaged the person of our respected leader and mentor, Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, Honourable Minister of Transportation for allegedly facilitating a stakeholder meeting during the visit of Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo to Rivers State recently.

While we are averse to joining issues with nebulous and highly compromised individuals based on our highly principled stance in politics, we can attest that the second stakeholders meeting facilitated by the APC provided veritable platform for groups and ethnic nationalities that were technically shut out from the meeting held in Government House, Port Harcourt to make their presentations for the restoration of peace and development of oil and gas bearing communities in Rivers State. We believe that the public can attest to this and indeed know better than the so-called Rivers Elders Consultative Council can ever do. It is not for us to belabour this matter than to leave it for posterity to judge.

It was the second meeting facilitated by the APC that provided platform for the people of Etche, Oceania Communities, Ogoni, Okrika, Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni, Civil Society organizations, amongst others, to make their presentations to the Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo.

However, we thank the Rivers Elders and Leaders Council led by Chief Albert Horsfall for committing to identifying the root cause of disunity and division in the state and pledging to find a lasting solution to it for the benefit of Rivers people.

We are proud that our leader, Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi is driving the complete modernisation and repositioning of the nation’s transportation system especially the long neglected railways and airports. We note with joy that his effort is already bearing fruit as the transportation sector is being given a total turnaround to meet present day expectations. We salute our leader’s vision, tenacity and drive to secure the support of Mr. President and the National Assembly in the building of Calabar – Port Harcourt – Lagos Coastal Rail Line and the commencement of work at the long-abandoned Port Harcourt International Airport. We believe these projects will bring about life-changing impact on the people of Rivers State, the Niger Delta and indeed Nigeria at large.

We unequivocally state that the APC Family in Rivers State under the leadership of Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi remains solidly unified, cohesive and intact. We wish to warn that any person or persons in the family that may lend themselves to the machinations of the enemy will be doing a great disservice to the party. We urge the party to watch out for such persons and take appropriate disciplinaru actions in established cases. We re-iterate that the loyalty of each and every member of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Rivers State is to the party, under the able leadership of OUR GREAT LEADER, Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi CON.

Long live All Progressives Congress!

Long Live Rivers State!!