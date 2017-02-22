Prisoners Better Fed than Unity School Children under Buhari govt.

The Chairman of the House Committee on Education Hon. Zakari Mohammed has revealed that prisoners in the country are better fed than children Federal govt Unity Schools across the country. This fact was put to the Hon. Minister of Education Dr.Adamu Adamu during the budget defence at the National Assembly.

The Chairman of the Committee and Hon. Representing Baruten/Kaima federal constituency in Kwara State fumed at this situation and called for the right thing to be done especially if we as a nation wish to achieve the goal of a better future for our country. According to him, "there is a point where we need to change the way we do things as a nation, how can we be feeding our children with N90 per day while people in the prison are fed with N150 per day."

He further stressed that if the goal of the Ministry is the all round development of the child thenmore needs to be doneein terms of better feeding of our children in Unity schools across the country, after all many of us here are products of these institutions. The committee also ruledruledo that the planned transfer of principals across the country should be put on hold until after the WAEC examinations are concluded, so as not to cause unnecessary disruption or distraction of schools preparations leading to the exams.

According to some other committee members who insisted that this is not a one of those reports you should take for granted if one truly loves the future of this country and agree that our children are the leaders of tomorrow. One member who also fumed at this position was Hon. Adamu Kamale from Michika/Madagali Fedral Constituency of Adamawa