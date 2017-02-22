Amnesty Knocks Buhari’s Government On Human Rights, Says Security Operatives Killed 150 Biafra Activists

SAN FRANCISCO, February 22, (THEWILL) – Human rights group, Amnesty International, AI, says no fewer than 150 pro-Biafra protesters have been killed in the south-east by Nigeria’s security operatives, adding that many protesters were still being held incommunicado.

In a report released on Wednesday , it accused the military of leading other security agencies to carry out on a chilling campaign of arbitrary arrests, extra-judicial executions and enforced disappearances of Biafra activists.

“Many individuals are still being detained incommunicado while state security agents have killed at least 150 peaceful pro-Biafra protesters,” AI said.

The rights body also noted that there seems to be an attempt to suffocate freedom of expression, as at least 10 journalists and bloggers have been arrested in recent times.

According to the report, “The past year has also seen a disturbing rise in arrests and intimidation of media professionals and activists in Nigeria.

“At least ten journalists and bloggers were arrested in 2016, some for alleged connections to Boko Haram.

“In January, members of the Nigerian army raided the editorial offices of Premium Times and arrested journalists Dapo Olorunyomi and Evelyn Okakwu. They were subsequently released but the move sent a clear message to intimidate journalists and the media.‎”

Amnesty stated that the conflict between Boko Haram terrorists and the Nigerian army has affected 14 million people in the region, adding that two million people urgently need humanitarian assistance in Nigeria’s North-East.

The report reads in part, “In Nigeria's north-east, the ongoing conflict between the Boko Haram armed group and the country's security forces has affected more than 14 million people, with two million in need of urgent humanitarian assistance.

“The north-east of Nigeria descended into a major humanitarian emergency as a consequence of the conflict and the atrocities committed by all parties to the conflict. Once again, it is the poorest and most vulnerable people who pay the price.

“The armed conflict drove millions from their homes, leaving them living in squalid conditions in camps under heavy military guard and without adequate access to food, water and medical care. Throughout the year, hundreds died in these camps because of malnutrition.”