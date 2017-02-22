If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

General News | 22 February 2017 19:13 CET

Osinbajo withdraws assent to four bills

By The Citizen

Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, has written to the Senate, saying he has withdrawn assent to four bills passed by the National Assembly.

The bills are Dangerous Drugs Amendment Bill 2016, National Lottery Commission Bill 2016, Agricultural Credit Guarantee Scheme Fund 2016, and Currency Conversion Freezing Order Amendment Bill 2016.

ï¿¼Osinbajo had last week assented to seven bills passed by the legislature.

President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, who read Osinbajo's letter to senators during plenary, said the chamber would seek legal advice on the matter as it had to do with separation of power.


By: Nuel sekus

