APC Slams Ekweremadu, Demands for His Resignation

It has come to our knowledge that Senator Ike Ekweremadu, a PDP

Senator who used jiggery-pokery to become Deputy Senate President in

an APC-controlled Federal Government and National Assembly is

currently conniving with the enemies of our party to incite Nigerians

against our dear President.

The Senator who has used hocus-pocus to remain in the office of the

Deputy Senate President recently made an outrageous remark about our

dear President and our great party when he alleged that Naira has

become the worst currency in Africa under President Muhammadu Buhari.

Senator Ekweremadu mischievously forgot that exchange rate is subject

to the forces of demand and supply, which means, the higher the demand

for Dollar, the more scarcely it becomes.

Instead of blaming the corrupt and clueless PDP-led Federal Government

which Dollorised our Naira and unofficially made it a legal tender in

the country, Senator Ekeremadu is erosively blaming our dear President

for the black hole economy he inherited from the sacked

PDP-government.

By his latest action, Ekweremadu has confirmed our suspicion that he

is there to execute an agenda that is detrimental to our great party.

As number five citizen in the country and senior Senator, what stops

Ekweremadu from making laws that will reverse the downward trend in

our economic outlook?

Because he has shown his true identity as an enemy within, his

continuous stay in the office of the Deputy Senate President is no

longer acceptable to us.

We therefore demand for his resignation within one month or be

disgraced out of the office.

Signed,

Hon. Abubakar Yakubu,

North Central Coordinator,

APC Youths Renaissance.

