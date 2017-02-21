 MADUMERE DRUMS SUPPORT FOR GOVERNOR OKOROCHA

Imo State Deputy Governor, Prince Eze Madumere has called on the people of Awo-Omama in Oru East local government Area of Imo State for their support for Owelle Rochas Okorocha led Government.

Madumere made the commendation when members of Awo-Omama Development Forum (ADF) paid him a visit penultimate Saturday at his country home, Lake Malinda, Achii Mberi in Mbaitoli local government area of the State .

He commended complimentary development development effort of Awo-Omama Development Forum (ADF) in Awo-omama in Oru East local government area of the State through self help, describing it as worthy of emulation.

The Deputy Governor thanked the members of ADF for the visit and recalled his standing relationship with the people of Awo-omama which has spanned over the years and prayed for their support to the rescue mission government in the state .

He said Awo-Omama is blessed with people of proven integrity who are in the Rescue Mission Government, pointing out that these appointees have given light to the people of the area .

Speaking further, he enumerated the achievements of Owelle Rochas Okorocha led government in the State, which Oru East and by extension Awo-Omama have had their fair share. He explained that Awo-Omama has even got more by virtue of its status as the host community for Nigeria Breweries, which he said through the Government partnership has been living up to its social responsibility. He assured them that Owelle Rochas Okorocha led government cares and would continue to do all within its power to improve the living standard of the people of Imo State.

He advised the leadership of the Forum to initiate programmes that would benefit the people, advocating that membership of the union be made open to all interested indigenes who are also professionals in various fields.

Earlier in his address, the president of ADF, Prince Anthony Akuneme has described the association as an on-line forum, which later metamorphosed into a formidable pro community development group for Awo-omama professionals both at home and in Diaspora .

He said the visit is to thank the egg heads in the rescue mission government for their giant strides in the area, adding that the Awo-omama has benefited greatly from the present government in terms of appointments and infrastructural development .

Akuneme stated that ADF has embarked on numerous projects since inception such as free medical tests to all indigenes, sponsorship of football competitions , empowerment of over 55 indigent widows ,and 13 youths from the 13 villages, adding that ADF is born to promote the development of the area .

The ADF boss who solicited a closer synergy between the government and the forum. He also enumerated some government projects in the area to include ICT centre at the Nursing school, school blocks in all the wards in

the area, MDGs projects ,youths and women empowerment, even as he pledged their loyalty and support to the present government .

Contributing ,the the General Manager of Owerri City Development Agency (OCDA) and member of ADF, Barr Obinna Amagwula thanked the Deputy Governor for the reception accorded to them as he recalled Madumere’s peace efforts among warring parties in the area .

He prayed that the love which exists between Madumere and the people of Awo-omama will continue to grow stronger.

Photo tag:

1. Imo Deputy Governor, Prince Eze Madumere mfr in a photo pose with the leadership of Awo-Omama Development Forum when the group paid him a solidarity visit at his his country home, Lake Malinda, Achi-Mbieri in Mbaitoli Local Government of Imo State penultimate week.

2. Deputy Governor of Imo State, Prince Eze Madumere mfr in a warm handshake with the General Manager of OCDA, who is a member of Awo-Omama Development Forum that paid him a solidarity visit last Saturday at his country home, Achi-Mbieri in Mbaitoli local government of Imo State

3. Prince Eze Madumere, Deputy Governor of Imo State in a warm handshake with the President of Awo-Omama Dvelopment Forum when the group paid him a solidarity visit at his country home, Lake Malinda, Achi-Mbieri in Mbaitoli local government area of Imo State