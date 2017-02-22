If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

PDP News | 22 February 2017 06:20 CET

Defection: PDP caucus asks Saraki to declare Senator Andy Uba's seat vacant

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) caucus in the Senate on Tuesday asked President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, to declare declare Sen. Andy Uba's seat vacant for defecting from the PDP to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The Minority Leader, Sen. Godswill Akpabio, while making the demand on behalf of the caucus in the day's plenary, also called Uba's removal as Chairman, Senate Committee on Public Accounts by Wednesday.

Details later…


