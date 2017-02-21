BOLANLE AMBODE DRUMS WELFARE SUPPORT FOR SCHOOL CHILDREN

Wife of the governor of Lagos State, Mrs. Bolanle Ambode, has renewed her call to parents and well-meaning Lagosians to pay adequate attention to the welfare of school pupils in the state.

She made the renewed call at Central Primary School, Oba Akinjobi ikeja, one of the venues slated for the distribution of school shoes and socks, to all pupils in primary 1-3 in Lagos public schools. The distribution is being done by her pet project, Hope for Women in Nigeria Initiative, HOFOWEM.

The Foundation had in september last year launched “ Project Bright Steps’’ for public school pupils in Lagos State, during which Mrs. Ambode promised to distribute 175,000 school shoes and socks, to children in primary 1-3 in Lagos State public primary schools.

Addressing the media during the inspection, she said “You remember that when we launched “Project Bright Steps” for school pupils in September last year, I promised that HOFOWEM, will distribute to all pupils in primary 1-3 in Lagos State primary schools. The total being 175,000 pupils and the distribution is what we are doing in five centres across Lagos beginning from today.

“Other major distribution Centres cover all the five Education Districts, They are: Agege LGA Secretariat; St Agnes Nursery and Primary school complex, Maryland; Education District 4, Yaba; LGEA Secretariat, Ojo; and LGEA Secretariat, City Hall (Holy Cross).”

Bolanle appealed to the pupils to listen attentively in class; dress neat and smart to school; read their books; obey and respect their teachers; to always wash their hands and not join bad gangs. She prayed for God’s guidance and protection at all times.

Speaking further, the HOFOWEM founder, Mrs. Ambode, recalled that during the launch of the project, she had promised to make the shoe and socks distribution to the pupils an annual event.

She emphasized that the project was motivated by her love for children and desire to see them decently kitted for school to boost their self confidence and overall performance.

According to her, “Properly equipping our children for school plays a great role in boosting their confidence level, morale, concentration and overall performance.’’

She reiterated that, it is our responsibility as a society to ensure our future leaders have all the support in preparing them to fulfill their purpose and emphasized that, wearing shoes is not a luxury, but a necessity.

Mrs. Ambode further promised that her foundation would continue to do all within its powers to put smiles on the faces of the pupils to compliment the efforts of the state government.

FOLASHADE KADIRI (MRS)

ASST. DIRECTOR PUBLIC AFFAIRS

OFFICE OF THE WIFE OF THE GOVERNOR,

LAGOS STATE.

Monday, 20th February, 2017

Wife of the Governor of Lagos State and founder, Hope for Women in Nigeria Initiative (HOFOWEM), Mrs. Bolanle Ambode with beneficiary-pupils of Lagos State Public Primary Schools, at Central Primary School, Ikeja, one of the distribution centres across the state, on Monday, 20th February, 2017.

4022/9743/9736: Wife of the Governor of Lagos State and founder, Hope for Women in Nigeria Initiative (HOFOWEM), Mrs. Bolanle Ambode inspecting the distribution of shoes and socks to pupils of Public Primary Schools in Lagos State, at Central Primary School, Ikeja, one of the distribution centres across the state, on Monday, 20th February, 2017.

