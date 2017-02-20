My husband placed 'magun' on me, and I lured him to sleep with me

Mrs Fatimah Adebayo, a 35-year-old woman, on Monday urged an Ikorodu Customary Court, Lagos, to dissolve her 14-year-old marriage to Mr Segun Adebayo, over alleged placement of sexual protective charm called “thunderbolt'' on her.

The charm is aimed at tracking women's infidelity in traditional Yoruba setting. The petitioner, a fashion designer who resides at Macaulay Inside, Baiyeku Road, Igbogbo in Ikorodu, prayed the court to end the union to safeguard her life.

Fatimah further said she had gone through series of assault in the hands of the husband, adding that Adebayo was a threat to her life. “My husband laid a thunderbolt, known in our local parlance as `Magun' on me.

“I got to discover through an old man in my area and through my father when I was sick. “But I smartly lured him to sleep with me so he contracted the thunderbolt effect, after making love with me, he tumbled twice and I called for neighbours' help.