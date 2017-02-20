CBN releases new forex policy actions, directs banks to set up forex retail outlets at airports

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) said on Monday that it would henceforth provide additional foreign exchange funding to banks to meet the needs of Nigerians for personal and business travel, medical needs, and school fees.

The regulator said that the banks would offer the funds offer the funds at exchange rate not exceeding 20 per cent the interbank rate, which currently stands at N305 per dollar.

According to a statement by the CBN’s acting Director, Corporate Communications, Mr Isaac Okoraforto, the new directive on foreign exchange policy in the country will immediate effect.

The National Economic Council had on Thursday called for immediate review of forex policy to stem the widening gap between the inter-bank foreign exchange and parallel market rates.

“Having cleared the historic backlog of matured letters of credit at the inception of the current flexible exchange rate system, the CBN would immediately begin to provide foreign exchange to all commercial banks to meet the needs of both personal travel allowances (PTA) and business travel allowances (BTA) for onward sale to customers,” the bank said in the statement.

The CBN also directed all banks to open FX retail outlets at major airports as soon as logistics permit, in order to further ease the burden of travellers and ensure that transactions are settled at much more competitive exchange rates.

All banks would receive amounts commensurate with their demand per week, which would be sold to customers who meet usual basic documentary requirements.