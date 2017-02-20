If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

PDP News | 20 February 2017 21:38 CET

BREAKING: Police barricade ICC venue of PDP stakeholders meeting

By The Citizen

The Nigeria Police Force on Monday barricaded the International Conference Centre, Abuja, venue of the scheduled Stakeholders meeting of the entire organs of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The action, it was gathered, followed the judgment of the Court of Appeal in Port Harcourt, Rivers which on Friday, recognised Sen. Ali Modu Sheriff as the national chairman of the troubled party.

The ICC meeting, which has now been shifted to the residence of the Governor of Ekiti State, Mr. Ayodele Fayose in Abuja, was convened by the sacked Chairman of the party's National Caretaker Committee, Senator, Ahmed Makarfi.

As of the time of filing this report, invited guests to the meeting were already trouping to Fayose's residence at Asokoro, Abuja.

Details later…


