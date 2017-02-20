AHRC recognizes World Day of Social Justice on February 20, 2017

The work of advancing human rights and human dignity for all people worldwide must always include all peace-loving people in every community. The American Human Rights Council joins the United Nations, fellow human rights and civil rights organizations, and communities worldwide to recognize and honor World Day for Social Justice on February 20, 2017. This day is set aside to encourage the international community to promote activities that advance social justice and to work together to eliminate all barriers to the full enjoyment of human rights for all. The eradication of poverty, access to health care, education, safe housing and living free from violence in all forms are just a few examples of important social justice work.

"The American Human Rights Council will continue its work to ensure that all people are able to live and prosper with dignity," said Imad Hamad, AHRC-USA's Executive Director. "We appreciate and value our community partners in our work together to advance our common humanity," continued Mr. Hamad.

For more information on World Day for Social Justice, please visit http://www.un.org/en/events/socialjusticeday/