The All Progressives Congress, APC, Rivers State Chapter has observed with shock as the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike repeatedly boasted on national television Sunday that his faction of the PDP would surely get positive judgement at the Supreme Court exactly the same way he got Supreme Court to declare him as duly elected governor of Rivers State even after the apex court had earlier declared Rivers State as a theatre of war.

While reacting to the report of his PDP faction losing at the Appeal Court, Port Harcourt Division last Friday, Gov Wike stated that he would get favourable judgment at the Supreme Court, citing how he lost his governorship election matter at both the Tribunal and Appeal Court only to win at the Supreme Court.

The certainty and finality in his tone and language confirm our position that he bought the governorship judgement and this time around he is ready to buy a favourable judgement for his faction of the PDP at the Supreme Court.

Indeed, what has become clear is that our consistent position that he paid for the Supreme Court ruling that declared him governor is an incontrovertible truth given facts that emerged after the ruling and his utterances during his victory church service and his most recent boasts on national television.

The APC is however pleased that the Federal Government is doing the needful by cleansing the judiciary of the rot that allowed the likes of Gov. Nyesom Wike to bribe judges and weaken an all-important state institution such as the judiciary. We believe that Gov Wike targets three major institutions of state which he weakens with bribe money in order to obtain and retain political power. Those institutions are the judiciary, electoral umpire (INEC) and security agencies. For now, whereas he is unable to effectively pocket security agencies as in the past, his hold on the electoral umpire (INEC) and judiciary is still conspicuous as can be gleaned from the Inspector-General of Police Panel Report and the widely circulated audio clip in addition to his verbal incontinence about the Supreme Court.

The APC wishes to thank Gov Nyesom Wike for helping to personally unravel what happened and still happening at the Supreme Court as this is of interests to Rivers people, Nigerians and our collective history.

Chief (Dr) Davies Ibiamu Ikanya JP

State Chairman

February 20, 2017