OIL PRODUCING COMMUNITIES OF IMO STATE DECRIES MARGINALIZATION IN 2017 FEDERAL BUDGET

The Oil Producing Communities and the entire people of Ohaji Egbema/Oguta/Oru West Federal constituency of Imo State, on Tuesday presented a memo in Abuja to the 2017 National budget public hearing organized by joint committee on Appropriation National Assembly of Nigeria.

The group under the auspices of Imo State Oil Producing Consultative Assembly led by Dr. Samson Nzeribe, in the memo also signed by Barrister Okonji Temple and Mr. Ozor Alphonsus Chimuanya ,told the National Assembly Appropriation Committee that the signature projects that are supposed to be meant for oil producing Federal constituencies in Imo State are being diverted to other areas by some powerful political elites and influential money bags in both Federal and State Governments.

The group appealed to the committee to address this anomaly in the 2017 proposed Federal government budget.

The Imo State Oil consultative Assembly on behalf of OhajiEgbema/Oguta/Oru West Federal constituency informed the committee that this diversion of projects meant for their people that is supposed to cushion the effect of negative social and environmental hazard of oil exploitation exploration.

They said despite many protest and representations, the diversion of projects again resurfaced in this year budget proposal especially in the ministry of Niger Delta Affairs and Niger Delta Development Commission still remained sustained even with more increase by this intervention agencies.

They said oil producing area in Imo State are being marginalized, they called on Federal lawmakers to urgently address these issues which includes inclusion of employment opportunities for the indigents people of Ohaji Egbema/Oguta/Oru west Federal constituency of Imo State in agencies like Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, as well as Federal Civil and Public Service.

Imo Oil Producing Consultative Assembly also informed the committee that their youths are not being considered in other special consideration meant for oil producing areas which include scholarship, training and other incentive packages meant for promotion of peace and security in the oil producing areas of the Niger Delta.

To further buttress their facts, the itemized lists of capital projects as contained in the 2017 proposed budget for the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs which contained thirty-four items listed in the budget , none of the project is coming directly to Ohaji Egbema/Oguta/Oru west Federal Constituency.

They urged the National Assembly Appropriation Committee to critically address these issues for the interest of justice in other to reduce restiveness and environmental degradation.