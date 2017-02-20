We'll tell Buhari to speak to Nigerians – Presidency

The Presidency has promised to get President Muhammadu Buhari, who is on indefinite vacation in London, to speak to Nigerians to douse welling controversies and disquiet in the country over his health status and well-being.

Presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, who disclosed this in Abuja on the sidelines of an interactive session with Nigerian youths organized by the Citizens Support for Good Governance in Nigeria , yesterday, also dismissed fears of a division in the nation's seat of power regarding the performance of Acting President Yemi Osinbajo, who has held sway since President Buhari went on medical vacation last January.

He also said it was not true that some close appointees of President Buhari had constituted themselves into a cabal with the aim of whittling down the influence of Acting President Osinbajo.

Asked why the President's handlers have not deemed it fit to get him to talk directly to Nigerians through Nigeria's media, Shehu said the suggestion would be forwarded to the president to see if he would agree.

''Okay, if you are making a suggestion, we will put it to him, in case he would agree. We will put it to him, ''he said.

On the issue of a cabal in Presidency, Garba said: ''This country has one government. When Nigerians voted, they voted for Buhari/Osinbajo on one ticket. Nobody can divide that ticket, so if Prof. Osinbajo achieves a milestone, it is a milestone by the Buhari administration. It is one government, no division in this government.''