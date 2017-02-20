Osinbajo Hints On Conversion Of New Vice-president’s Residence To Other Use

BEVERLY HILLS, February 19, (THEWILL) – Following criticisms trailing the use of about N7bn to construct an official residence for the Vice President, Acting President Yemi Osinbajo has stated that the Federal Government would at the appropriate time convert the 14-building residence to another use.

Recall that the Chairman of the Senate Committee on the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Senator Dino Melaye, had on Thursday condemned the planned spending of N250m for just the security post, popularly known as gateman's house.

But in a statement issued on Sunday by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mr. Laolu Akande, the Acting President explained that the decision to build the new residence and the controversial gatehouse preceded the Buhari administration.

Disclosing that his principal's position had been that his present official residence, Akinola Aguda House, is good enough for him, Akande hinted that the 14 building in the residence, which is already in about 85 per cent completion stage, would be used for another purpose.

The statement reads, “For the umpteenth time, we like to clarify that the proposed plan of the immediate past administration to build a new official residence for the occupant of the Office of the Vice President, including the controversial gatehouse preceded this administration.

“The project which started in 2010, was initiated and funded by the immediate past administration, but had never featured in the two budget proposals of the Buhari administration: neither in the 2016 nor the 2017 spending plans.

“Any suggestion therefore that this project benefits our administration or that it reflects our spending style or preferences is not only misleading but blatantly false.

“Besides, the incumbent Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, has said publicly that he considers Aguda House, which he currently occupies, a befitting official residence for the Vice President and sufficient for his needs.

“While the project is now about 85% complete, the Federal Government, in the circumstances, will decide at the appropriate time what is the best use for the 14 buildings already on the project site.”