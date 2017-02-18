Nimasa Stolen Fund: Winners Chapel Allegedly Received N35m

BEVERLY HILLS, February 17, (THEWILL) – A Federal High Court in Lagos was told that Living Faith Church aka, Winners Chapel, got N35million out of the N19.7billion stolen from the accounts of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA).

This was stated by Ahidjo Ikem, a witness for the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), who revealed that the money was paid to the church on the instruction of Major-General Emmanuel Atewe, a former commander of the Joint Task Force, now facing trial for fraud.

In his testimony before Justice Ayokunle Faji, at the resumed NIMASA trial on Friday , Ikem disclosed how his five companies became the conduit pipes used by Major-General Atewe in laundering N4.9 billion from the JTF's account.

The five companies are Jaggan Limited; Jaggan Trading Company Limited; Jaggan Global Services Limited; Al-Nald Limited; and Paper Warehouse Limited

The companies are charged alongside the former JTF Commander and the former Director General of Nigeria Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr. Patrick Ziadeke Akpolobokemi, Kime Engonzu and Josephine Otuaga for an alleged N19.7 billion fraud.

Other companies charged with the accused persons are: Eastpoint Integrated Services Limited and De-Newlink Integrated Services Limited.

Ikem said he came in contact with Atewe at the Villa Church where they both worship, when the JTF Commander was Guard Brigade Commander but between July and September 2014, when Atewe became the JTF Commander, he invited him to Bayelsa State and told him that he had been given a contract by the Federal Government for maintenance of security and building of barracks.

He stated that he gave Atewe the names of his five companies, with the bank details and the addresses so that the payment could be made through them.

Ikem said the total money he received was N4.9 billion, N4.1billion out of which he changed to $21.5m USD at a Bureau De Change (BDC) operated by a man named as Jimoh while the naira balance was given to some companies and Winners Chapel, a church owned by Bishop David Oyedepo, as directed by Major-General Atewe.

He revealed that N35 million was paid to Living Faith Church, N103 million to INP Limited, N107 million to First Investment Limited, while Lord Firm limited got N99million, Ocean Gas got N88million and Sisco Nobort got N297 million.

The presiding judge, Justice Ayokunle Faji, was forced to adjourn the matter till March 21 , 22 and 23, following a complaint from Akpolobokemi who complained of health challenges mid-way of the trial.