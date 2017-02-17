Budgeting N40m For Aso Rock Wildlife When Nigerians Can’t Feed Breaks My Heart – Murray-bruce

BEVERLY HILLS, February 17, (THEWILL) – The Senator representing Bayelsa east, Ben Murray-Bruce has lamented the earmarking of N40 million in the 2017 budget for the feeding of wild animals in the presidential villa at a time when many Nigerians cannot afford to eat.

Murray-Bruce, in a message on his Twitter handle @benmurraybruce, argued that with the Naira exchanging at 510 to a dollar, it has got to the stage where buying made in Nigeria goods is a necessity.

“It breaks my heart that at a time when many Nigerians can't eat we are budgeting N40 million to feed wildlife in Aso Rock Presidential Villa.

“At N510 to a dollar, #BuyNaijaToGrowTheNaira is no luxury, it is not even a necessity. Nigeria has reached the stage where it's a necessity,” he tweeted.