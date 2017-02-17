Appeal Court affirms Ali Modu Sheriff as PDP chairman

.Fani-Kayode says: It’s victory for Muhammadu Buhari

Appeal Court sitting in Port Harcourt, Rivers state has affirmed Ali Modu Sheriff As authentic chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

According to reports, the three judges of the court in a unanimous decision on Friday agreed that Modu Sheriff is the chairman of the PDP.

A Federal High Court in Port Harcourt had last year gave legitimacy to Makarfi as the chairman of the party, while another court of coordinate jurisdiction in Abuja, headed by Justice Okon Abang, had ruled that Sheriff should be recognised as the chairman.

The festering crisis of leadership in the PDP has weakened the party’s ability to present effective opposition force to ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

It is believed in some quarters that Sheriff is a surrogate of the ruling APC planted to foment trouble in the opposition party.

Chief Femi Fani-Kayode, a former aviation minister and chieftain of the PDP loyal to Ahmed Makarfi, described the Court of Appeal ruling which authenticated Ali Modu Sheriff as the national chairman of the Party as a victory for President Muhammadu Buhari.

Fani-Kayode said: “The decision by the Court of Appeal in PH to recognise Senator Ali Modu Sheriff as the Nat. Chairman of the PDP is a victory for @MBuhari”.