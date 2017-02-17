If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

BREAKING: Luxury bus plunges into Lagos lagoon

By The Citizen

Tragedy struck in the Owode, Ikorodu area of Lagos on Friday after a GUO bus conveying travellers from Enugu plunged into a lagoon.

According to the spokesperson for the National Emergency Management Agency, South West zone, Ibrahim Farinloye, three people, including the driver have been recovered dead.

He said 48 have been rescued alive from the river.
He said although the accident occurred around 3am, search and rescue was ongoing as of 9am.

Details later.


