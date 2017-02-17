Nana Awere Damoah Launches New Book

Award-winning author and engineer Nana Awere Damoah adds yet another exciting volume to his impressive list of books. Colloquially entitled ‘Nsempiisms’, his latest book will be launched on February 25, 2017 at Jamrock, a restaurant on Jungle Street, East Legon.

‘Nsempiisms’, which is his sixth book, is made up of a rich mix of social satire on the Ghanaian situation and value-laden anecdotes that inspires the human spirit. The title is an Akan term which loosely means ‘matters of public concern’. ‘Nsempiisms’ is already available as an e-book and in hardcopy on Amazon, iBooks, Azaliabooks and other online platforms. The event is expected to draw audience from the literary circles as well as influential members of Ghanaian society.

Damoah is listed as one of the top ten exceptional non-fiction writers from Ghana by Gird Center. “I envy the mind of Nana Awere Damoah. Nsempiisms is deep, insightful and piercing, yet Damoah’s writing flows with breezy simplicity”, observed TV show host Kwaku Sintim-Misa.

Since he came out with his first book in 2008, Nana Awere Damoah has consistently engaged his audience both in Ghana and abroad on the questions of self-improvement and patriotism. In partnership with his compatriot Kofi Akpabli, he has also pursued a national reading campaign dubbed DAkpabli Readathon which features entertaining public book readings.

Damoah started serious writing when, in 1997, he won first prize in the Step Magazine National Writing Competition. He is the author of five other books: Sebitically Speaking, I Speak of Ghana, Tales from Different Tails, Through the Gates of Thought, and Excursions in my Mind.

He holds a Master's degree in Chemical Engineering from the University of Nottingham and a Bachelor's in Chemical Engineering from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST). Additionally, he is wrapping up a Postgraduate Diploma in Operations and Supply Chain Management with the University of Liverpool. A British Council Chevening alumnus, Nana works in Nigeria as a Technical Manager. Nana Awere Damoah is married with three children. He divides his time between Lagos and Tema.

In this new book, Nana Awere Damoah brings to his readers another thought provoking collection. The event starts at 6: 00 pm. There will be music and poetry recitals. Admission is free.