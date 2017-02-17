Lagos to Achieve Uninterrupted Electricity by 2022 – Ambode

The Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, on Wednesday said there are plans by the state to attain 24-hour power supply through generation of 3000 megawatts of electricity by 2022.

Speaking at Lagos House in Ikeja after receiving the report of the Embedded Power Technical Committee constituted by the state government with representatives from the public and private sector, Governor Ambode said while the federal government continues in its efforts to resolve the power crisis, the sustainable solution going forward would be the pulling together of commitment and resources of all stakeholders in the power value chain.

While explaining the rationale behind the embedded power initiative of the state government, Mr. Ambode said the major bane of the power situation in the country has always been with transmission, adding that the initiative was designed to permanently resolve power crisis in the state and by extension in the country.

“The reason why we embarked on this initiative is that we believe strongly that if the power problem is solved in Lagos, it is technically solved in the whole of the country and so because Lagos has more or less tested a solution that works, we can scale this up and also address it on a national scale,” said Mr. Ambode.

“The problem of power in Nigeria is the problem of transmission and that is the truth. Yes, we have generating companies and we have distributing companies and they say power is in the hands of the private sector but we know technically that that is not totally true.

“We also know that transmission is hundred per cent owned by government but we have tested here in Lagos and we have been able to provide 48 kilowatts of power without transmitting it which means that we generate and then distribute.

“So, if that works for 48 kilowatts, can we put Lagos into clusters and actually use embedded power initiative to drive the business of Lagos? That is what this initiative is all about and I want to thank all the stakeholders for submitting their business template into what government sees as the right step to take so that we can join hands together to say in the next two to five years, we can actually power Lagos and then grow our GDP.”

Source: PremiumTimes