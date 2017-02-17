Niger State Hosts Meeting Of The National Council On Cooperative Affairs

Niger State Government under the pro-people, service-driven and progressive leadership of Governor Abubakar Sani Bello and his committed, vibrant, productive Commissioner of Investment, Commerce and Industry, Hajiya Rahmatu Mohammed Yar’adua have hosted the 6th regular meeting of the National Council on Cooperative Affairs.

Hajiya Rahmatu Mohammed Yar’adua who now has become a source of inspiration to especially the female folks in Niger State was the Chief Host of the mind-blowing event which was held at the Justice Legbo Kutigi International Conference Centre in Minna, Niger Sate Capital from 13TH to 15TH February, 2017 TAGGED “STRENGTHENING OF THE COOPERATIVE SECTOR IN NIGERIA”.

The event began with a technical session where diverse memorandum on cooperative affairs were presented ; these memorandums include

1. A memorandum on the Establishment of National Cooperative Development Fund (NCDF), which is to consider and approve the establishment of the National Cooperative Development Fund which provided for in the cooperative development policy for Nigeria since 2002, in support of Mr. President’s Agriculture promotion policy 2016 – 2020 code-named THE GREEN ALTERNATIVE.

2. A memorandum on strategies for strengthening the cooperative sector for effective contribution to the socio economic development of Nigeria. The purpose of the memorandum is to request council to consider and approve the proposed strategies to be used in strengthening of cooperative sector in Nigeria in order to contribute fully to the socio-economic development of the country in ensuring National Food Security, improved rural livelihood, employment generation, increased income and promote the development of agricultural enterprises and other non-agro allied enterprises.

3. A memorandum on fast-tracking the implementation of cooperative data analysis system (CODAS) Nigeria project in the 36 states and federal capital territory. The purpose of this of this memorandum is to brief the council on the progress of the ongoing CODAS-Nigeria project implementation activities in the country and request the council to direct all the States and FCT to make stringent measures for advancing the project implementation beyond the present levels in their respective States.

4. A memorandum on development of federal department of cooperatives website for cloud based hosting of CODAS-NIGERIA database for improved facilitation of regulatory services, financial reference/security and revenue generation in Nigeria. The purpose of this particular memorandum is to brief the council on the need to develop a website for the federal department of cooperatives to host CODAS-Nigeria data for improved facilitation of regulatory services.

5. A memorandum on organization of rapid cooperative census. The purpose of this memorandum is to inform the council that there is a need to organize rapid cooperative census to quickly establish the veracity of the number of registered cooperative societies in Nigeria.

6. Restructuring of the Nigerian cooperative sector for improved cohesion, financing and linkages between cooperative strata. The purpose of this memorandum is to inform the council the need to restructure the cooperative sector for improved cohesion, financing and linkages between cooperative strata in the country.