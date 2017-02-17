Presidential panel rescues 130 households of IDPs from eviction

The Presidential Committee on North-East Initiatives (PCNI) has rescued 130 households of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) from“evictions and starvation,” and they have been relocated to Medinatu resettlement camp in Old Maiduguri of Borno state.

The evictions of the 1, 500 displaced was because the Presidential Committee is not able to pay the DIPs rent of N1,000 each to their landlords.

“We have to intervene immediately, as the IDPs have no other place to go, but take refuge at the Shuwari corn stalk camp, with no toilets and water supply for children and their mothers. Theyhave been displaced

from their ancestral homes by the Boko Haram insurgents in Konduga, Alau, Bama and Damakulli communities of Borno state,” Prof. Hauwa Biu , committee member said.

She said that most of the ejected IDPs lost their husbands and other family members, before they fled to Maiduguri to take refuge in rented rooms and makeshifts for a minimum of N1, 000 a month.

The Nigerianvoice has confirmed the evictions and relocations of IDPs to the temporary Shuwari Medinatu camp of Old Maiduguri.

Chairman of the camp, Ibrahim Imam said that 130 IDPs’ households recently relocated to take refuge in Shuwari community while Prof. Biu said that the presidential panel intervened by distributing 700 bags of rice, millet, beans, 400 cartons of noodles and 60 jerry cans of palm and vegetable cooking oils.

She said that the situations of IDPs in the camp, are pathetic and traumatizing because they have to live in the corn stalk makeshift camp.