6 Pdp Lawmakers Dump Party For Apc In Lagos

BEVERLY HILLS, February 16, (THEWILL) – Six of the eight members of the Lagos state house of assembly, under the umbrella of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), have announced their defection to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

This was announced in a letter, read on the floor of the house by the Acting Clerk, Azeez Sanni, dated February 16, and signed by the defectors, indicating that they had decided to join the APC.

In the letter, the lawmakers said they were taking the step due to the division and infighting which had factionalised their party.

The lawmakers are Akeem Bello (Amuwo Odofin II), Mosunmola Sangodara (Surulere II), Jude Idimogu (Oshodi/Isolo II), Dayo Famakinwa (Ajeromi Ifelodun II), Oluwa Fatai (Ajeromi/Ifelodun I) and Olusola Sokunle (Oshodi/Isolo I).

Oluwa said he joined the ruling party in Lagos because of the feud between Ali-Modu Sheriff and Ahmed Makarfi factions of the PDP while Famakinwa said the achievements of Governor Akinwunmu Ambode inspired him to join the APC.

Idimogu said: “APC is better. I don't know how to appreciate the good work of the governor than to join his party to move the state forward” while Sokunle said the decision to align with the ruling party is borne out of his desire to move his constituency forward.

Sangodara, the only woman among the defectors, said she took the step to serve her constituents better.

“We are all aware of what is happening in PDP,” she said.

Mudashiru Obasa, the speaker, welcomed the new members the lawmakers to APC and commended them for their decision.

Other APC lawmakers also rose to welcome the defectors into party and exchanged handshakes with them.