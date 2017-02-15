CHALLENGES AND FUTURE OF SECONDARY SCHOOLS IN NIGERIA
National Policy on Education (N.P.E) published the educational
objectives in terms of the needs of the individual as well as the kind
of society desired in relation to the environment and the realities of
the modern world. It also contains government guidelines on
implementation and monitoring strategies to ensure that there is The
uniformity in educational practices in the different parts of the
country. In spite of these objectives, none has been given attention
to in full.
Many primary and secondary schools across the federation suffer lack
of necessary infrastructures and dearth of renovation of existing
ones. This has negatively affect the happiness, enthusiasm and the
quality of learning of our students, which of course, is a
contributing factor to the massive failures of students, both in
internal and external examinations yearly. And, of course, it is a
kind of situation that hampers the self-esteem of school
administrators and teaching and non-teaching staff. During his book
launch on 2nd November, 2013, titled: ‘‘Self-Esteem of Nigerian
Teachers- Its Impacts on the Nation’s Education’’, Lucian Unuorakpor
related his encounter during the usual morning assemblies. That
whenever prayers were said that the students would be great Lawyers,
engineers and Doctors in Jesus name, there was always a thunderous
‘amen!’ from the students. Similarly, the same resounding amen was
heard when they were prayed for to become pilots, accountants,
governors, presidents, architects, senators, etc. However, whenever
they were prayed for to become great teachers, if it is in the western
part of Nigeria, the students will say ‘ Olorun maje’, which depicts
that God will not agree; the eastern part will say ‘tufiakwa’, which
may suggest a rejection; then, in the southern part, the students will
say ‘ God forbid bad thing’. And, in the northern part that has been
torn apart by the insurgents, Boko Haram, perhaps one may not live to
tell the story. It is clear that this prayer has become a curse,
instead of good wishes.
The aspects of instructional materials and methodologies have been
completely erased. Teachers are not motivated to embark on
improvisation of learning materials to the level of appreciable
impact. There has been an acute decline in government supply of such
graphic materials, appropriate textbooks and other learning aids to
the schools in many States of the country.
Closely knitted to the above is the unavailability of good classrooms
which have led to some States decisions to run a two-shift school
arrangement. Also, there is the lack of good classrooms space with
furniture, which could have provided moderate comfort to both the
teachers and the students in the learning environment that should
necessitate quality education.
In addition, secondary schools inspection and teachers supervision
exercises have degenerated to mere routine with no meaningful feedback
to the system. This issue of qualitative concern has been paid less
attention to the favour of quantitative development in secondary
schools. The problem emanating from these are poor infrastructural
facilities, unsystematic planning and implementation of secondary
education practices and activities, poor management of school
resources, inadequate and haphazard schools supervision by Ministry
Inspectors and so on. These shortcomings have serious implications for
secondary education quality, both in terms of process and products.
The National Policy on Education stated that guidance and counselling
units are to be created to advise students on the choice of subjects,
which best fit their aptitude. This has long been waited for in many
States across the country, and this has adversely depressed good
performances of students. The resultant effects are frustration and
tension.
Nevertheless, it is the opinion of the writer that, for the future of
our secondary schools not to be darker than this, the Federal Ministry
Education should brace up to their tasks by reviewing the policy on
education appropriately to cater for the ugly situation. Also,
officials in the Ministry should be trained in the use of modern
inspection and supervision techniques in line with the aim and
emphasis of education under the 9-3-4 policy.
It is pertinent that the government and voluntary agencies and
organisations should collaborate together to build standard structures
for the schools for a more efficient and effective education of
students in the secondary level. There should also be functional
department of guidance and counsellors to help the students to select
the appropriate subjects, in which they perform well, thereby reducing
the degree of psychological frustration.
A reliable scheme for the allocation and disbursement of funds for
secondary education should be put in place and given close
surveillance, so that subventions to schools are not unnecessarily
delayed. In short, the conditions of our secondary schools need a
general overhauling and improvement
Divramredje L. Efeturi
( A Blogger, poet and civil activist)