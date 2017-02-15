 CHALLENGES AND FUTURE OF SECONDARY SCHOOLS IN NIGERIA

National Policy on Education (N.P.E) published the educational

objectives in terms of the needs of the individual as well as the kind

of society desired in relation to the environment and the realities of

the modern world. It also contains government guidelines on

implementation and monitoring strategies to ensure that there is The

uniformity in educational practices in the different parts of the

country. In spite of these objectives, none has been given attention

to in full.

Many primary and secondary schools across the federation suffer lack

of necessary infrastructures and dearth of renovation of existing

ones. This has negatively affect the happiness, enthusiasm and the

quality of learning of our students, which of course, is a

contributing factor to the massive failures of students, both in

internal and external examinations yearly. And, of course, it is a

kind of situation that hampers the self-esteem of school

administrators and teaching and non-teaching staff. During his book

launch on 2nd November, 2013, titled: ‘‘Self-Esteem of Nigerian

Teachers- Its Impacts on the Nation’s Education’’, Lucian Unuorakpor

related his encounter during the usual morning assemblies. That

whenever prayers were said that the students would be great Lawyers,

engineers and Doctors in Jesus name, there was always a thunderous

‘amen!’ from the students. Similarly, the same resounding amen was

heard when they were prayed for to become pilots, accountants,

governors, presidents, architects, senators, etc. However, whenever

they were prayed for to become great teachers, if it is in the western

part of Nigeria, the students will say ‘ Olorun maje’, which depicts

that God will not agree; the eastern part will say ‘tufiakwa’, which

may suggest a rejection; then, in the southern part, the students will

say ‘ God forbid bad thing’. And, in the northern part that has been

torn apart by the insurgents, Boko Haram, perhaps one may not live to

tell the story. It is clear that this prayer has become a curse,

instead of good wishes.

The aspects of instructional materials and methodologies have been

completely erased. Teachers are not motivated to embark on

improvisation of learning materials to the level of appreciable

impact. There has been an acute decline in government supply of such

graphic materials, appropriate textbooks and other learning aids to

the schools in many States of the country.

Closely knitted to the above is the unavailability of good classrooms

which have led to some States decisions to run a two-shift school

arrangement. Also, there is the lack of good classrooms space with

furniture, which could have provided moderate comfort to both the

teachers and the students in the learning environment that should

necessitate quality education.

In addition, secondary schools inspection and teachers supervision

exercises have degenerated to mere routine with no meaningful feedback

to the system. This issue of qualitative concern has been paid less

attention to the favour of quantitative development in secondary

schools. The problem emanating from these are poor infrastructural

facilities, unsystematic planning and implementation of secondary

education practices and activities, poor management of school

resources, inadequate and haphazard schools supervision by Ministry

Inspectors and so on. These shortcomings have serious implications for

secondary education quality, both in terms of process and products.

The National Policy on Education stated that guidance and counselling

units are to be created to advise students on the choice of subjects,

which best fit their aptitude. This has long been waited for in many

States across the country, and this has adversely depressed good

performances of students. The resultant effects are frustration and

tension.

Nevertheless, it is the opinion of the writer that, for the future of

our secondary schools not to be darker than this, the Federal Ministry

Education should brace up to their tasks by reviewing the policy on

education appropriately to cater for the ugly situation. Also,

officials in the Ministry should be trained in the use of modern

inspection and supervision techniques in line with the aim and

emphasis of education under the 9-3-4 policy.

It is pertinent that the government and voluntary agencies and

organisations should collaborate together to build standard structures

for the schools for a more efficient and effective education of

students in the secondary level. There should also be functional

department of guidance and counsellors to help the students to select

the appropriate subjects, in which they perform well, thereby reducing

the degree of psychological frustration.

A reliable scheme for the allocation and disbursement of funds for

secondary education should be put in place and given close

surveillance, so that subventions to schools are not unnecessarily

delayed. In short, the conditions of our secondary schools need a

general overhauling and improvement

Divramredje L. Efeturi

( A Blogger, poet and civil activist)